Regular readers of the “This Is the Day” column know that much research is required to find historical events in whose occurrence some attempt is made to discern a spiritual lesson. Often the task of relating any spiritual truth to worldly matters can be rather challenging, if not downright difficult. Today’s date, March 9, presents a completely different difficulty. There are so many “first events” that selecting only one is the conundrum.

Allow the listing of only a very few: Copernicus’s astronomical observation (1497); Martin Luther’s “Invocavit Sermon” denouncing a violent overthrow of forced religion (1522); patent for dentures (1822); Japanese ambassador to the United States (1860); the U.S. Naval Surgeon (1787); color TV commercial (1954); Black governor of the Federal Reserve Board (1966); Ford Mustang (1964); publication of Adam Smith’s “The Wealth of Nations” (1776); America’s General Anti-trust law (1889); the Barbie Doll (1959).

Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.