...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO
5 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Bleary-eyed and groggy from travels, I miss my morning jolt of cappuccino. I may need to make my morning french-press coffee a little stronger now.
I was always curious when patrons from other countries joked about weak American coffee, but after getting used to Italy’s strong espresso beverages I now begin to understand.
Coffee is a way of life there, and taken very seriously.
There is an Italian coffee etiquette as with British tea. Cappuccino is only for breakfast. A midday coffee is usually a macchiato, but no flavored syrups like in the U.S. And for late afternoon, evening or after dinner an espresso is enjoyed often with a little sugar and a twist of lemon rind.
I must admit I do prefer a morning cappuccino since this espresso-based drink is half frothy milk and I’ve never gotten to the point of black coffee.
Also appealing about the morning cappuccino is it is customarily served with a lovely sweet pastry. The coffee shops are filled with beautiful flakey handmade delights similar to a croissant called a “cornetto” or “brioche,” but a little different preparation than their french cousin.
Giant puffed sweet yeasty “bombolone” piped with luscious pastry cream, fruit tarts and simple cookies are also popular.
One morning at a coffee shop I found a cookie I make in one of my Italian cooking classes. Italians love the almond, and this cookie showcases that. This cookie is not too sweet, easy to make and perfect with your coffee.
This week I have included my recipe for Almond Luna Cookies. There are a few varieties of moon cookies and some half-moon recipes are crunchy for dipping, but this is a full moon which is tender and soft. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Italian Luna Cookies
Makes 18
INGREDIENTS
• 3 cups AP flour
• 1 tablespoon baking powder
• 1/8 teaspoon salt
• ½ cup butter, room temperature
• ½ cup sugar
• 3 large eggs
• 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla
• ½ teaspoon almond extract
PREPARATION
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line sheet pans with parchment.
2. Whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
3. In a stand mixer cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and extracts. Add flour one cup at a time, stirring, and scraping down sides of bowl, until well combined.
4. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill 1 hour. Roll dough into 1 ½-inch balls and place on prepared sheet pan about 1 ½-inch apart. Chill in freezer 20 minutes.
5. Bake 8-10 minutes until just beginning to brown underneath. Cool on racks.
Icing
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups powdered sugar
• 3 tablespoons cream
• ½ teaspoon vanilla
• ¼ teaspoon almond extract
• pinch of salt
• slivered almonds
PREPARATION
1. Mix all to desire consistency and dip the tops of each cooled cookie into icing, allowing excess to drip off of each one. Top with slivered almonds.