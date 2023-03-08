...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruit, pummelo and kumquat are in season right now, at least in Florida. Sunny citrus may not grow well in our climate, but these tart fruits can brighten a chilly gray day on the Sound.
Citrus plants are not native to the United States and were first brought here by Spaniards. Records show that sweet orange trees which originated in Asia were well established in 1565 in Saint Augustine, Florida, and later in coastal South Carolina and Savannah.
Limes and lemons were introduced here in the 1700s. Today you can find citrus at any grocery store across the U.S.
These colorful, fragrant fruits lend themselves to so many uses. I always keep a variety of citrus fruits on hand for cooking and baking. I like to brighten a beverage with a nice twist, and a little zest can balance many savory dishes, as well as steal the show entirely.
And sweets are a natural to highlight citrus fruits from cakes and pies to delicate mousses, sorbets and even crème brûlée.
Crème brûlée is a dichotomy of creamy and crunchy with the luscious fatty feel of custard on your tongue and the crisp crackle of burnt sugar in every bite. Many participants in my cooking classes are often surprised at the ease to prepare this dessert. Its beautiful simplicity and few ingredients make it a popular choice around the world.
In fact, its origin is claimed by more than one country. France, England and Spain all claim to be the first to create this creamy custard with a crisp burnt sugar crust.
Whoever first served it is debatable, but most are familiar with its common name crème brûlée which is decidedly French and means burnt cream. But the creamy custard is actually not burned. It is the hard sugar top that encases it which makes this a fun treat for all those pyrotechnic fans.
Small kitchen torches are inexpensive and fun to use. You can always get out the big gun and use a traditional torch, but you’d have to be careful not to set the crème brûlée or kitchen on fire. You can also just use a broiler to make that crunchy sugar topping we love to crack into when eating this dessert.
This week, I have included my recipe for Lemon Crème Brûlée. I have added the refreshing tang of citrus for a unique and refreshing spin. I like to serve them with my Lemon Thyme Shortbread Cookies.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Lemon Crème Brûlée
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
• 4 cups heavy cream
• 1 tablespoon lemon zest
• 1 vanilla bean, seeded
• 2 teaspoons lemon extract
• ½ cup sugar, more for topping
• 10 egg yolks
• ⅛ teaspoon salt
PREPARATION
• Adjust oven rack to center. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
• In a saucepan, combine cream, vanilla bean seeds, lemon zest and salt and cook over low heat just until scalded, or small bubbles form around the edge. Add lemon extract.
• While cream is heating, in a large bowl, beat yolks and sugar together until light.
• Whisk in a ladle of scalded cream into egg mixture. Continue to temper the egg mixture with a few more ladles of cream, whisking vigorously each time. Pour tempered egg mixture into cream while whisking.
• Pour into eight 6-ounce ramekins. Place ramekins in a baking dish. Carefully place baking dish in oven and fill dish with boiling water halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake for 20 to 50 minutes, or until centers are barely set. Time will depend on oven temperature and size and thickness of ramekin.
• Cool completely in water bath. Remove, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least two hours and up to three days.
• When ready to serve, top each custard with about a teaspoon of sugar in a thin layer. Using a kitchen torch melt and brown the sugar. Or place ramekins on a baking sheet in a broiler 2 to 3 inches from heat source until sugar melts and browns watching closely. Serve within one hour