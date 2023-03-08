Lemon Creme Brulee

Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruit, pummelo and kumquat are in season right now, at least in Florida. Sunny citrus may not grow well in our climate, but these tart fruits can brighten a chilly gray day on the Sound.

Citrus plants are not native to the United States and were first brought here by Spaniards. Records show that sweet orange trees which originated in Asia were well established in 1565 in Saint Augustine, Florida, and later in coastal South Carolina and Savannah.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.