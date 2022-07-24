Once upon a time, a regular part of church culture in America was “camp meetings.” There are stories in the 1800s about people walking fifteen miles through woods and fields to come upon a large gathering of folks singing, praying and preaching.
The stories I’ve read spoke walking in silence until you could hear faint voices that grow richer with each step until you find the whole crowd seeing and seeking the God of these earnest people. Camp Meetings are reminiscent of, but not directly related to, the Feast of Tabernacles in the Old Testament.
When God was instituting times of rest for the new nation of Israel, He expected three major feasts that commanded rest and connection. Passover, Pentecost and Booths were their names, and they were set according to the farming seasons and meant to commemorate Israel’s deliverance, covenant and wanderings in the wilderness.
The feast of tabernacles or booths expected everyone to find camping gear and camp in small tents to remember that God no longer drives the people, but has let them settle in the Promised Land. A beautiful reminder of God’s faithfulness, yet sadly abandoned just one generation after Moses. That is until Nehemiah returned the nation to the Word.
After the miraculous build of the walls, Nehemiah capitalizes on returning the nation to the God who had made them. I don’t mean in the sense of using a formula or strategy, but Nehemiah responds to this moment of Godly interest with solid focus. In my lifetime, I have often seen the same emphasis placed in this new season of Israel play out after true revival.
When people encounter God, they recognize evil and do what they can to resist it. After revival, there is a new joy in reading the Word of God. This entails reading, rejoicing and remembering the commands of God. People are usually empowered to understand, desire and obey the Bible after encountering God. He affects our mind, heart and will.
After revival, we can usually see God’s blessings on our life more clearly. He is always so faithful and works things for our good. Sadly, we can’t usually see it until it’s in the rearview.
Recognizing our blessings moves us to confession of our failures, and confession moves us to a new commitment. People often have a renewed passion for honoring God after a mission trip or a camp. Following these times is the best time to create new spiritual and personal expectations.
When we are closest to God, we should put a stake in the ground so that we can return to the right standard of our lives when we drift. Too often, we want to wait till the emotions subside so we can be more level-headed, and the problem with that is His ways are higher than ours. So, if we want to be anything like His ways, we must lean in while He can be found.
These four things that happen after a God encounter are explicitly mentioned in chapters seven through ten in Nehemiah. He recognizes the need for watchmen who can keep Israel from falling prey to old enemies. He and Ezra read the Law to the people, encouraging them to read, rejoice, and remember it.
Then, they recount their history, which leads them to repent. And that confession directs them to a new covenant or commitment to do better.
If you have had a fresh encounter with Jesus, write down what He told you to do and obey it! Who knows, you may be the one who brings revival to all of us. As we draw near to the throne of God as those pilgrims did in the 1800s, may we draw ever closer to Him while influencing others with our singing.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.