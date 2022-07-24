Once upon a time, a regular part of church culture in America was “camp meetings.” There are stories in the 1800s about people walking fifteen miles through woods and fields to come upon a large gathering of folks singing, praying and preaching.

The stories I’ve read spoke walking in silence until you could hear faint voices that grow richer with each step until you find the whole crowd seeing and seeking the God of these earnest people. Camp Meetings are reminiscent of, but not directly related to, the Feast of Tabernacles in the Old Testament.

