In February, I attended the North Carolina Agritourism Networking Association Conference in Charlotte.

At the conference, there are various sessions on how to market, improve, protect and expand your farm as an agribusiness tourism entity. This group works to help small farmers or farm land owners find additional revenue to increase the profitability of their farm through agritourism activities.

Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.