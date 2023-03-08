...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST
In February, I attended the North Carolina Agritourism Networking Association Conference in Charlotte.
At the conference, there are various sessions on how to market, improve, protect and expand your farm as an agribusiness tourism entity. This group works to help small farmers or farm land owners find additional revenue to increase the profitability of their farm through agritourism activities.
Types of activities are corn mazes, you pick vegetables being grown on the property, having school kids visit the property through field trips, selling seasonal produce, wagon rides, the possibilities are almost endless.
On the farm tour, attendees visit farms that are already active in the agritourism business and see what they do to create more revenue for their respective farms.
Some of these sites may open their farms for people to have weddings or birthday parties. In northeastern North Carolina not enough farms are taking advantage of these types of revenue increasing activities.
Certainly not every farmer does want to play the role of host on their farm, but they may have another family member who might be suited to this sort of activity.
Bertie County is a rural agricultural community that does not have many farms at all offering any of these activities. This type of work is not traditional farming, but may raise enough additional revenue to keep the farm in the family and help the farm remain successful.
After the winter farm tour, our yearly conference occurred. The N.C. ANA President Lee Rankin hosted the conference and we heard from many statewide dignitaries. These include N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, N.C. Commissioner of Labor Josh Dobson and Shawn Harding, President of North Carolina Farm Bureau, who all addressed the attendees.
These types of activities may not be the answer for most farms, but it can be the answer for some farms. Fun activities like picking your own pumpkin in October for Halloween can add to what a community has to offer.
Recently, our United States Representative, Don Davis, held some town hall meetings in two neighboring counties - Washington and Hertford. It is important to get to know your local congressional representative and their staff regardless of their political party because they represent your interest not just in Congress, but with various federal agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service, FEMA, Social Security, Medicaid Medicare and Farm Service Agency just to name a few.
The staff of Rep. Davis was present, which allowed the Windsor and Bertie contingent to introduce ourselves. We met Kim Mack who is the district director for the staff and is also assigned to Bertie County.
Additionally, other staff we met each had their own special areas in which they concentrated. Knowing who to contact and get help from can be half the battle sometimes.
Business After Hours in March and April are available for businesses or associations to contact us at the Chamber if your company is interested in hosting. The Chamber is back into meeting in larger groups. We are also looking for a possible Lunch-and-Learn activity. Give us a call or send an email to Chamber if interested.
Coming up is the Lost Colony Lecture Series April 29 at the Roanoke Cashie River Center. It will be a great way to spend a Saturday morning learning about the first colonists and the Native Americans that were here at the time.
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.