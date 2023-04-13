A couple of weeks ago, I went to Raleigh mainly for the annual Rural Center Summit, which was hosted at the Raleigh Convention Center on March 20 and 21.
Those of y’all who are not familiar with the Rural Center, it has been around for about 30 years with the stated mission to promote, develop and implement sound economic strategies to improve the quality of life of rural North Carolinians.
Seventy-eight counties in North Carolina are considered rural and, of course, Bertie is one of them. The Rural Center concentrates on helping individuals with low-to-moderate income and communities with limited resources.
They also provide training to individuals through their REDI program and Homegrown Leaders, of which seventeen have come from Bertie County, including Allen Castelloe, Patricia Ferguson, Wes Gray, Christy Dozier, Norma Wesson and Vivian Saunders just to name a few.
At the summit, the theme was Driving Policy Change: All Roads Lead to Rural. The importance of the rural counties in North Carolina cannot be overstated. The Rural Center helps provide a voice in Raleigh for us citizens who are not part of the metropolitan/micropolitan centers which are Raleigh/Durham, the Triad (Greensboro/High Point/Winston-Salem), Charlotte, Wilmington, Fayetteville, Greenville, Jacksonville and Asheville.
The speakers at the summit included our Governor, state senators and state representatives from both political parties and leadership positions in our legislature. It is important to make sure that our state leaders are reminded of the importance of our rural population and what we mean to the success and financial health of our state.
While in Raleigh, I also visited our local representatives’ offices to touch base with their staff members. Our state senator is Bobby Hanig, whose legislative assistant is Edward Stiles, and our state representative is Shelly Willingham, whose legislative assistant is Johnna Smith, and both were very receptive to our visit and we let them know that we would be back in touch when we need help.
Later this month, we will host the First Responders Dinner at Bertie Senior Center at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 and help the Partnership of the Sounds with the Lost Colony Lecture Series at the Roanoke/Cashie River Center from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday April 29.
This past Friday, we lost a great community supporter and chamber leader in LuAnn Whitley Joyner. LuAnn served the chamber for many years as a board of director and an officer while working for ECU Health.
She did not live in Bertie County, she actually lived in Ahoskie and was from Murfreesboro, but her work and volunteerism greatly impacted so many in our area through the ECU Health grant program, Rick Woodard Scholarship program, Rotary Club of Windsor and many other organizations.
She constantly showed up and was there to get the job done. She loved her family, co-workers and community like no other. Taken way too soon, LuAnn will be missed by all, but especially those who were blessed by her presence and her smile and infectious good nature. Rest in Peace!
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.