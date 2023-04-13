A couple of weeks ago, I went to Raleigh mainly for the annual Rural Center Summit, which was hosted at the Raleigh Convention Center on March 20 and 21.

Those of y’all who are not familiar with the Rural Center, it has been around for about 30 years with the stated mission to promote, develop and implement sound economic strategies to improve the quality of life of rural North Carolinians.

Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.