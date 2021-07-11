Paul is a prominent figure in the New Testament.
No one outside of Jesus has had a more notable influence on the movement of the church than Paul. And, like Jesus, we do not get a great glimpse into his life before his mission.
We know he was born in Tarsus and grew up there. Tarsus is not in Israel. At some point, he was moved to Jerusalem to sit under the teaching of Gamaliel.
Intelligent and passionate, he finds himself on the highest board of leadership in Judaism in his late twenties. Well-connected, educated and favored, Paul was zealous to make a difference.
Acts 7 says that he was present to watch leaders of the council kill Stephen in cold blood. Not only did he watch, but he protected the killers’ belongings and even cast his vote to see the first witness of the Holy Spirit be persecuted and murdered for his belief.
The rush Paul got out of seeing such barbarism led him to incite more violence instead of sobering him to its wrongdoing. He moved on to seeking men and women because, in Christendom, women are valued as equals among the “Way of Jesus.” He put them in chains and even brought them to execution. Saul was ruthless.
He so enjoyed the clout he received that he devised a plan to chase down Christians that had run to other cities. Paul, then called Saul, learned that some Christians were taking refuge in Syria. He asked permission to track them down and persecute them in Damascus. His zeal was incredible and horrifying.
On the way to Damascus, he finds Jesus. Well, Jesus finds him.
Around noon, a blinding light (brighter than the noonday sun) knocks Saul back and Jesus speaks to him. Jesus says to Saul, “Why are you persecuting me?”
Can you imagine being blinded by a pure, powerful light? The voice accuses Saul of trying to destroy it. Saul is blind for three days.
Jesus tells Ananias, a devout believer in Damascus, to go pray for Saul. When Ananias finds him, he calls his brother, lays his hands on him and Saul is healed of blindness and filled with the Holy Spirit.
Over the next few years, his name changes to the Paul, as we know. He goes through many years of suffering before called into ministry to preach, raise churches, equip ministers, writes important letters that are cherished today, and eventually speak to the highest offices on earth about Jesus.
Luke writes in Acts 9, 22, and 26 the story of Saul’s conversion. He tells it three different times. We read it today as Scripture, but when Luke was writing, he told the powerful story that refuted every accusation lodged against Paul.
In chapter 22, he tells his story before the Sanhedrin, who wanted him killed for believing that God would be interested in saving Gentiles.
In chapter 26, he tells his story to a king. King Agrippa responds with, “Would you in a short time attempt to convert me to be a Christian?” Paul replied, “Whether in short or at length, I wish all who hear me would follow Jesus.”
Today, I don’t know if this is your first time reading one of my articles. Maybe, you are a consistent follower. I want you to know, no matter your background, religious history, character, reputation or social status, God wants you. God loves you. God has plans for you and can use you mightily.
While Jesus was on earth, he focused his ministry on the poor. The prideful couldn’t receive Him; however, Jesus got through to a pharisee of the highest order, in Paul, and changed human history through his drive and writing ability. If you identify as a beggar or as a leper or as fishermen or a tax collector or priest or pharisee or even a king, Jesus is for you. Jesus is for you.
I hope that you will choose Jesus today. He is calling you.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.