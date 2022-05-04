And they said to me, “The survivors who are left from the captivity in the province are there in great distress and reproach. The wall of Jerusalem is also broken down, and its gates are burned with fire.”So it was, when I heard these words, that I sat down and wept, and mourned for many days; I was fasting and praying before the God of heaven.
-Nehemiah 1:3-4
Nehemiah is such an extraordinary example of how to do a work for God.
He was the cupbearer for King Artaxerxes. According to the International Standard Bible Encyclopedia, a cupbearer was: “An officer of high rank, whose duty it was to serve the wine at the king's table. On account of plots and intrigues, a person must be regarded as thoroughly trustworthy to hold this position. He must guard against poison in the king's cup. His confidential relations with the king often endeared him to his sovereign and also gave him a position of great influence”.
Nehemiah was a Jew born during the exile. A group of Jews had returned to Jerusalem under orders to rebuild the temple. When some brethren returned from Jerusalem to Susa, the winter residence of the king, Nehemiah asked them about the Jews and about Jerusalem. They replied that the people were in great distress and reproach. The walls of Jerusalem were broken down and its gates burned with fire.
Nehemiah was so upset, he sat down and cried and mourned for many days. He fasted and prayed to God. He prayed that he might have mercy from the king because it was on his heart to go to Jerusalem.
The first thing he did was get support. When he gave the king a cup of wine, the king noted Nehemiah’s sadness and realized it was sorrow of the heart. Nehemiah explained the situation to him and the king wanted to know what was his request.
Nehemiah sent up a prayer to God and asked to be allowed to go to Jerusalem and rebuild it. He was given letters to the governors of the regions to allow him to pass through and a letter to the keeper of the king’s forest to allow him to get wood. He was given captains of the army and horsemen to accompany him.
The second thing he did was look over the problem and form a plan. He didn’t immediately tell anyone about his mission. He went out at night and examined the walls and gates. After he had seen the problem for himself, he formulated a plan.
Third he set people all along the wall to rebuild. Each group was assigned a place that was important to them.
His enemies tried to stop him.
First they mocked and ridiculed them, saying their work would be so bad, even a fox walking on it would make it fall. Their purpose was to discourage them. Nehemiah prayed and continued the work.
When his enemies heard the gaps were being filled and the wall was built to half its height, they decided to attack Jerusalem and create confusion. So half of those in the city carried weapons and half worked on the walls. Even those who worked on the walls had weapons. They prayed and set watch day and night.
When the enemy realized the wall was rebuilt and all left to do was hang the gates, they made a plan to kill Nehemiah. They sent a message to Nehemiah saying, “Come meet with us.” They claimed that it had been reported that the Jews planned to rebel against the king and they were going to report it to the king.
But Nehemiah knew what they planned and called their bluff. He sent a message saying, “No such things are happening. You have made them up in your own heart.”
Last of all, a secret informer tried to get him to go inside the temple and hide to save his life. This would have been disobedience to God because only priests were allowed to enter the temple and Nehemiah was not a priest. They were trying to make him so afraid he would do what was wrong.
His reputation would have been ruined and he would have sinned. Nehemiah replied, “Should someone in my position run from danger? Should someone in my position enter the Temple to save his life? No, I won’t do it!”
The wall was finished in 52 days because Nehemiah stood strong against all the opposition and did what God sent him to do.
“When our enemies and the surrounding nations heard about it, they were frightened and humiliated. They realized this work had been done with the help of our God.”
When God calls you to a task: Pray earnestly. Seek support. Check to see what you need to do. Make a plan.
Don’t let anyone or anything stop you from doing what God has called you to do for God will be with you.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.