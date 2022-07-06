Then Jesus spoke to them again, saying, “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.” — John 8:12
I watched a movie on the History Channel about Washington’s troops crossing the Delaware. I knew it was a bleak time in our history. A time when we could have lost our fight for independence.
I did not know a great portion of Washington’s army had deserted and about 2,500 had died from typhus, dysentery and pneumonia.
Many of their cannons and hand weapons were gone. There was inadequate shelter, clothing was ragged and shoes were scarce. Hunger and disease made the problems worse. Washington appealed time and again for help from Congress, but they were unable to get the states to respond to their appeal.
You would think people would be willing to support their soldiers in the field. At the very least you would think they would provide food and clothing.
Although it was only a year or so into the war, many didn’t want to fight anymore. They were tired of living frugally because of British restrictions and many were willing to go back under British rule.
Their own freedom was at stake and yet they could not be stirred to help their own in the field. Sounds like Israel in the wilderness, wanting to go back to Egypt and slavery.
It is a miracle that we won the Revolutionary War. We fought against the most powerful country in the world. There was little support or supplies for those fighting and yet against all the odds we won.
During World War II, there was a time when it looked as though we could not win the war. And yet, we did. You must look to the character and courage of those men who led and those men who fought in all the wars. When you read about them you are amazed at the things they did and wonder fills you that they could face such odds and win.
We are proud of those who fought, past and present, to allow us to live in freedom. But there was a greater force that directed these men.
God has been with this country through many times when things should have turned out differently. When 9/11 happened, many people expressed that belief and prayed. Congress sang God Bless America outside on the steps. There was little concern on that day they would offend anyone. Their hope was in God.
This country has changed quite a lot since that day. It pains me greatly to see so many who would really love to eliminate God’s name entirely from our country. Many who I have called friend are on a trip with no realization of where the end of the journey is taking them. They have been blinded by people who cloak their intent in great sounding speeches and who make them believe they are on a great quest.
We shouldn’t listen and get emotional when people deliver great sounding words. We need to think them through and analyze them.
Whatever has happened to critical thinking? It was a concept we were taught in school. I don’t think it is taught anymore. We were asked questions that required us to think through our answers and reach a well thought out response. We were encouraged to think for ourselves.
This was a method that Jesus used often. I have read that in the four gospels, Jesus asked over 300 questions. Questions that would lead people to believe in God and in Him.
I have heard many speeches that pulled on my emotions and made me feel good. And yet, when I thought it through, I realized they had actually said nothing.
I guess what I am trying to say is this. We are a blessed people to live in America, to have men and women who are willing to give their lives for us so we can continue to live in freedom and we should always be sure of the people we follow and their true agenda.
People trying to mislead us are in all walks of life. They are in the government and in the workplace. Many are on television and many are in the pulpits of our churches. Analyze, read the scriptures and pray before you follow.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.