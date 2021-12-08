Merry Christmas to all! The Windsor/Bertie Chamber wishes everyone to enjoy the holiday season.
This year’s Christmas events have not been back to normal, but have been a step in the right direction. We had a Christmas parade and are having carriage rides this month as part of the Christmas festivities.
The Christmas parade was held on Dec. 2 with less entries than normal. The crowd was festive and lined the streets of Windsor.
Our band participation was limited by COVID-19, but the Bertie High School Band did perform for our citizens.
A break in the parade caused by a slow-moving entry, may have covered up that fact that we had less entries then normal.
Santa visited the town from the back of the Windsor Fire Department truck.
The Christmas parade is successful by having the Bertie County come together with the town of Windsor and also due to Bertie County Schools letting out early every year. We would like to thank Bertie Superintendent Otis Smallwood, Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan, Windsor’s Board of Commissioners and the town employees for their help. Everyone has to work together for events to be able to happen.
Our carriage rides are returning next week on Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 14 and 16.
The rides will begin on King Street in front of the Bertie Arts Council, which will be open.
J.T. Hoggard, Vincent Bunch, Robert Myers and Roger Manning have been entertaining our riders the last ten years as they drive the horses through the streets of Windsor.
The rides will occur between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. each night.
The horses are well-mannered and beautiful.
Especially those percheron horses which were originally used as draft horses and originated in France.
Nice to see them walking through downtown Windsor and we hope folks will come out and enjoy the rides.
Kids sixteen and under ride free, while adults pay $10.
We haven’t added all of our Christmas events back but we are getting there. The Hoggard Lights should be checked out especially since there is talk of this year being the last year. The lights are a wonderful attraction to Windsor by outside visitors.
Let’s hope that we can find a way to keep this attraction continuing in our community.
Everyone be safe over the holidays and try to remember the reason for the season.
Kindness costs you nothing.
Merry Christmas to all and Happy New Year!
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.