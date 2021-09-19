If you have any principles or beliefs in our current culture, no matter what they are, you have almost certainly been a target lately. It could have been an in-person moment, but more often it’s on social media.
Maybe you expressed an idea you even thought would be encouraging or unifying, and the mob came for you. You sat there shocked, wondering, “what is going on?”
There’s an undercurrent dragging our culture into the depths right now, and I’m hoping to throw you a floatie and ask you to sit on the shore with me, praying the waters will calm and more will be like us, refusing to wade in.
The undercurrent is the one-two punch of outrage and division. Whether you believe in dark spiritual forces at work (I do), or you think it’s just the ebb and flow of cultural phenomena, it’s likely we can agree that the temptation to share our opinions, even in very unkind ways and inappropriate forums, is a daily draw. And this is causing rifts so large and pain so deep, I can only pray that we’ll experience healing as vast after this wave crashes and we see what’s happened.
By nature, I’m a peacemaker. It’s different than a “peacekeeper,” because I have been known to rock the boat a little, too. But my heart’s desire is to bring people together to find common ground.
So, I’m challenging myself, and in turn challenging you today. Each time you’re tempted to set somebody straight, pivot for a moment, and consider how you might connect with that person instead.
This is where being a believer in Jesus changes everything. We have a Helper.
Each time we want to engage in the Opinion Olympics, we can simply ask the Holy Spirit, “Is this good to say? Will it be helpful? Do you need me to take a stand here, or sit this one out?” He will help us along the way.
In Romans 12:18, Paul, who was no stranger to conflict, admonishes us, “If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.”
Paul saw just as many unthinkable and crazy things in his time as we are seeing now. He wasn’t naive. And yet, this is his (and I believe God’s) word to us.
Choose your battles wisely these days.
And, in fact, stay out of them entirely if you’re able. Pray. Pray for your family, your church, your community, your state and your nation.
Pray for your leaders. Pray on every occasion possible, and speak when absolutely necessary.
Amanda Hoggard is Connections Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. She can be reached via email at amandajhoggard@gmail.com.