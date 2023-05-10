But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name: who were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.
- John 1:12-13
To all who believe in Jesus, God gives the right to call Him Father. The creator and ruler of the universe loves us and wants us as His children. He chooses to bring us into His family. It is too wonderful to comprehend.
There are many advantages to having a father. If you were not privileged to have a good earthly father, it will be hard to understand the advantages. If you have a good earthly father, it will be easier to relate.
A good father is one who provides, protects, disciplines, teaches, encourages and is a good role model. My father was all of those things to me. I knew without any doubt I could depend on him for anything I needed.
I knew I could go to him and ask for his help if I needed it. Even so, he was not perfect because he was human and as humans, we cannot be perfect. Our heavenly Father is Fatherhood in perfection. He can never fail us or make a mistake.
We can turn to our heavenly Father for any help we need whether it is small or great. He delights when we call out to Him for help. He wants that close relationship. He cares so much for us that He has numbered the hairs on our head. How can we imagine that He would not care about every small detail of our life?
Do you pray for the small things? Do you think you should not bother Him unless it’s a big problem? Can you imagine how a father would feel if his child went to a neighbor to remove a splinter instead of coming to him? Our heavenly Father wants us to turn to Him and not someone else. He feels the hurt when we don’t turn to Him first.
When we call, He is there. I don’t know about you but there are times I call out immediately and times when I stress and strain before I remember who my Father is and only then call out. I do know that I find His help in things that seem too small to ask for help.
I remember a time several years ago, I was really sick but had to go to the grocery store because I needed things I felt well enough to prepare. As I got to the grocery store, I said, “Lord, please let me find a close place to park. I don’t feel well enough to walk very far.”
As I came near, someone pulled out of the place nearest the door. Coincidence? I don’t think so.
At times I have lost something I need. I’ve searched and searched and not found it. I then cry out, “Lord help me” and a thought comes of a place I have not looked and I know before I get there, it is the place I will find it.
Sometimes I think it is bad to ask for help in the small things when He has people suffering and dying, hungry and thirsty. You know what? That is Satan speaking thoughts into my head. My God is not limited to helping one or two of His children at a time. He is not limited to helping in only the big things. He is able to care for every single one of His own no matter what they need. We have only to ask. How great is that!
In Isaiah 46:4 God says, “Even to your old age, I am He, and even to gray hairs I will carry you!
I have made, and I will bear; Even I will carry, and will deliver you. Thank you Lord.