Spring in Edenton is a joyous and festive celebration of new life.
Beautiful spring blossoms usher in a wonderful array of fruits and vegetables and the promise of an abundant season ahead.
We now begin to see an early spring harvest and can find rhubarb, peas, ramps, fiddlehead ferns and asparagus on many restaurant menus. And while asparagus can be found year-round its flavor is now at its peak.
This odd and very old vegetable with a distinct spear-like appearance dates back to ancient Egypt and Rome where it was originally used medicinally. Asparagus is filled with vitamins and minerals, and each spear is 93 percent water making it also a natural diuretic.
Many varieties can be found including purple and white, but white asparagus is actually just a green asparagus grown without sunlight. When growing your own patience is a virtue because each asparagus plant takes up to three years to grow from seed to harvest.
Be sure to prep your asparagus spears before cooking because the bottom third can be very tough and woody. Older stalks of asparagus also become tough, but contrary to what many may think the thicker stalks are not the older stalks, but are the most tender. Its thickness depends on the variety and those kinds that produce thinner spears have more concentrated fiber which make them a little tougher.
The unique flavor and shape of asparagus makes it a favorite for spring side dishes and appetizers. A tart is always a welcome addition to brunch or dinner, and is the perfect way to showcase spring asparagus, especially with a buttery crust with warm melted cheese.
This week I have included my recipe for Asparagus Tart.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and Cotton Gin Inn Culinary opening soon in Downtown Edenton.
Asparagus Tart
INGREDIENTS
• 1 sheet of puff pastry, thawed in refrigerator
• 1 cup Gruyere, shredded
• 1 cup Fontina, shredded
• ½ cup Parmesan, grated
• 2 tablespoons Dijon
• 1 shallot, finely minced
• 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed
• 1 large egg
• 1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream
• 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
• Pinch of nutmeg
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest, divided
• Olive oil
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare a sheet pan with foil and set out prepared asparagus. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast just a few minutes until tender crisp. Set aside
• Prepare a second pan with parchment. Roll out the puff pastry into a rectangle on a floured surface. Transfer the dough to a parchment-lined baking sheet and prick all over with a fork. Spread the Dijon on the dough leaving a 1-inch border on all sides. Bake until light golden brown, about 10 minutes. Let cool slightly on the baking sheet.
• Meanwhile mix the cheeses, shallot, egg, cream, mayo, nutmeg, half of lemon zest, and salt and pepper to taste in a bowl until combined. Spread the cheese mixture evenly over the puff pastry, again leaving a 1-inch border. Arrange the asparagus in a row over the cheese mixture and bake until the cheese is slightly puffed, 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining lemon zest. Serve warm or at room temperature.