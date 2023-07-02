...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Pasquotank, Camden,
Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans Counties.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT
Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
“Lord, teach us to pray,” was the disciples’ request. Jesus gives a simple and brief prayer that encourages us whenever we pray.
“Our Father in Heaven, holy is Your Name. Your Kingdom comes and will be done in the earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread and forgive our debts as we forgive our debtors. Lead us away from temptations and keep us from the evil one,” Jesus teaches them.