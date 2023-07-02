“Lord, teach us to pray,” was the disciples’ request. Jesus gives a simple and brief prayer that encourages us whenever we pray.

“Our Father in Heaven, holy is Your Name. Your Kingdom comes and will be done in the earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread and forgive our debts as we forgive our debtors. Lead us away from temptations and keep us from the evil one,” Jesus teaches them.

  

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com