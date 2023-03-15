...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt and rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds, and Pamlico
Sound.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Increased Fire Danger From Late Morning Through Early Wednesday
Evening...
Breezy and dry conditions are expected Wednesday. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts 20-25 mph during the afternoon. Slightly
warmer temperatures and lower dew points result in relative
humidity values of 20 to 30 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead
to an increased fire danger risk from late morning through early
Wednesday evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 29 this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected tonight.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM EDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
If you believe in Jesus, one thing that should comfort you is seeing His power on display. There is nothing He can’t do!
He calms storms, beckons fish, walks on water, heals the blind, lame, deaf, mute and cleanses the lepers. He prophesies the future and declares the hidden truths of our existence in plain language.
He is perfect in every way. He even raises the dead! He restores relationships, heals inner wounds, and saves wretched souls far from God’s hope. Jesus’ authority has no end. Everywhere Jesus went, he changed people’s lives.
One of the great miracles Jesus performed was for a centurion. Centurions were Roman commanders that instructed over one hundred soldiers.
Interestingly, the Bible universally comments on Roman centurions in a positive light. The fact that this man was a gentile would bring much interest to Luke. Some of the Jewish leaders commend this gentile. They tell Jesus this man is worth His time due to His generosity to the Jewish people. Generosity always gets Jesus’ attention.
Then, the centurion sent couriers to Jesus to explain that one of his servants was struggling with a paralyzing disease. Jesus recognizes the man’s love for his servant. The messengers inform Jesus that this Roman general does not expect that He will come to His house.
This man doesn’t want to take up much of the Lord’s time but understands real authority. If Jesus exercises all the authority that He does, then this centurion knows He doesn’t have to present to perform. “Say the word, Lord, and my servant will be healed,” the centurion’s messengers relayed.
Jesus never lays eyes on the centurion, his servant or his home, yet the centurion’s words are so faith-filled He cannot believe what He hears.
“In all of Israel, no one has had faith like this gentile,” Jesus states. Jesus was amazed at the man’s generosity, love, humility, and faith. By the time the messengers return, the servant is well.
Jesus doesn’t even have to be present to perform miracles. His Spirit is everywhere. The miracle-working power that raised Him from the dead is available to anyone anywhere.
The stripes on Jesus’ back have purchased your healing; you can receive that healing today. Place your faith in Jesus and His resurrection, and you can be changed forever.
You may be praying for someone who is far from Jesus. I have some friends I feel I can’t “get through to.” But Jesus can. He can go where they are and awaken them to the reality of His goodness.
You haven’t done anything that limits His authority in power or distance. Ask Him for help, and He will give it. Ask for wisdom, and you will receive it. Ask for salvation and enjoy forgiveness of sin. His authority has no boundaries.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.