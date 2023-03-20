...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected tonight.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Max works to activate his “automatic door opener” with a mix of whines and barks.
The work-from-home culture has produced commentary and memes about how happy it has made American dogs. For my dog, Max, the opposite is true. My being at home makes him a nervous wreck.
For dogs — and humans, if we’re being honest — routine is everything. My teleworking one day per week is disrupting both our routines.
Max is a 15-year-old Russell terrier with profound hearing loss. He can’t hear a thing, but he knows that I still can. He whines whenever he wants food or attention or to go outside.
“I want to go outside” is his favorite whine. “I’m ready to come back in” is his favorite bark. “Whine,” I want to go outside. “Bark,” I’m ready to come back in.
He has me trained so well that he has come to regard me as a remote control for the door. On the days when I’m at the office, he probably goes nuts trying to remember where he put the remote.
The places we lived with Max previous to our current home had fenced backyards. Life was simpler then. We didn’t need to worry about his wandering off and getting into trouble.
Lately, he has not done any of that and we’ve let our guard down on tethering him to a porch post. Once last summer when we’d relaxed our vigilance, he got into the compost near the garden and became deathly ill.
But as long as the air is still cold, Max is not interested in wandering. He just wants to go out and in and out and in — all day if he has his automatic door opener.
The days when no one is home, he has the run of the house and never whines to go outside. We do not have pet cameras set up for watching what Max does while we’re at work. Still, I know what he does. He sleeps.
Sometimes he sleeps perched on the back of a chair. Sometimes on the couch. Sometimes on his doggie bed. We know this because he is usually in one of those places sleeping whenever we come into the house.
Before his ears failed completely, Max would hear when a car pulled into the garage and even know who was driving it. For my car, he perked up a little. If it was my wife, Sharon, pulling in, he would run, jump and become delirious with joy.
Now, no matter the time of day, he’s usually asleep and does not even hear us come in. We can stand right next to him loudly talking, and Max will not stir until his nose picks up our presence.
It’s early spring, and until the recent cold snap, conditions had been favorable for working from home. The air is warm but not yet filled with flying insects. I can just leave the door open.
It’s a great situation for me, but it drives Max insane. He thinks the batteries in his dog-voice-activated remote have been installed backward.