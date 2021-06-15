For our earthly fathers disciplined us for a few years, doing the best they knew how. But God’s discipline is always good for us, so that we might share in his holiness.
- Hebrews 10:12
My dad was a strong encourager, the one who told my mom and me that we could do anything we set our mind to do. He told us we should never listen to anyone who told us we could not accomplish something because we were female.
Dad was born in 1923. You would think he would be from the old school but he wasn’t. Neither did his beliefs go as far as the new school of thought. He felt women were equal to men in all ways, but he felt both should have high moral standards and respect for each other. He believed that women should be protected and cared for. He was simply comfortable with who he was and what he believed.
It never bothered his male ego to do what some felt (in his day) was “women’s work.” He got up first every week day morning and took his shower. Then he fixed my mom a cup of coffee and carried it to her in bed. While she was having her coffee, he cooked breakfast. All the time he worked he sang and whistled at the top of his lungs. Peanuts was his favorite. (Look it up)
He was always there for us and we could talk to him about anything. We thought he could solve any problem and he did.
He was a fierce lion when he felt one of us was threatened. I have never met anyone who was not afraid of him in that mode. When I started dating, boys had to knock and come in to talk to him before I could leave. Without exception they were terrified of him but respected him.
He was never one to do anything unless it was with his family. He and mom took some nights to go out alone and some weekends they went away, usually to Washington, D.C. because it was where they were married and they loved it.
They were the closest couple I ever met. They loved to be together and most of the time they were laughing and playing. There were very few times when one or the other was angry and there were never any arguments because the one who had the grievance had the floor. Mom’s rule was they never go to bed angry.
As a family, we went to Gloucester, Va. where they had a trailer. We went out on their boat to the Chesapeake Bay to fish. We visited Yorktown, Williamsburg and Jamestown. Often my dad would cook what we caught and sometimes we went out to eat the fresh seafood in a local restaurant. We swam on the beach at Yorktown and crabbed on the dock near the marina in Gloucester.
My dad outlived my mom by many years. He died in 2003 and I miss him. It’s a relationship that can’t be replaced.
One Sunday when I was teaching an adult class, Hebrews 12: 5-10 was our scripture. I said earthly fathers could make this scripture easier to understand. Someone in my class said he had a really bad father and so for him, he had no comparison for a good father. Don’t be that father. Be the one God intended you to be. Discipline when necessary, but always be the encourager!
Happy Father’s Day to all dads out there!
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached via email at blameditations@gmail.com.