I recently read a suggestion for family members that I think could apply to all our interactions. The recommendation related to our behavior each time, each day, we first see someone.
When you get home, it advised, “before you open the door, put a smile on your face! It doesn’t matter how your day went, or what you’re doing next, or if you’re starving. For thirty seconds, at least pretend you’re elated to see them; make them feel like you were looking forward to getting back home.”
The writer acknowledged this might seem like “a tiny… even cheesy, thing, but it’s not tiny at all. Taking your family to Disneyland is insignificant; an expensive gift will be forgotten within weeks. This is your life; these are the most important people to you. They are never insignificant. Make them feel their importance.” We must make all actions significant for those most significant to us. They will feel their importance, and we will share their joy and share in their joy.
We need not limit this behavior to our close relations. We do spend the most time with them, and that time needs to be imbued with joy, helping them understand and recognize their importance to us. But everyone we meet and encounter is also important and important to us. Each and every being is a child of God, so why do we not treat each person with the same reverence?
There is not one person we will see who is not significant and who does not deserve, at our very least, a smile. Just think if we did practice this behavior how things might shift.
Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s satirical novel Good Omens is about a devil and angel on the earth. In one scene, the devil, Crowley, meets two other fallen angels. That pair both cheerily share how they have tempted individual souls to turn from Christ’s path.
Crowley, instead, takes a different approach, orchestrating a traffic jam during morning rush hour. While the two younger devils are confused, Crowley explains - every car caught in that traffic has a driver, and each driver has become agitated at the situation; each driver then gets to work and takes out his frustration unfairly on someone else; that victim then goes home and yells at his/her spouse and children; those loved ones then do not feel the love they deserve or the affection they need.
That, Crowley reasons, causes far more dissent and pain in the world than causing one man to cheat on his wife or another to think murderous thoughts. The resulting aggressions bring clouds of anger and darkness over everyone.
Think about how you feel if met with a cold response, much less a harsh one. Now imagine we follow Aziraphale, Good Omens’ angel, who is continually thrilled at those who cross his path. Imagine that we greet each person with a smile, no matter our mood or prior baggage. This action is even more essential for those we meet throughout the day -our thirty-seconds of smiling might be 100 percent of the time we share, and how can that ever be a bad thing?
Paul reminds us that “Knowledge puffs up, but love builds up.”
We build each other up with very simple acts. A smile does go a long way. We do not go for a family walk without my father waving at each car that passes. Some return the greeting, but all do not, yet he is not deterred from offering his kindness each and every time. If we all adopt that mentality, we move forward and build with love.
I had a colleague who always made a point of closing her laptop whenever anyone entered her office. No matter the reason for the visit, she made sure we knew her entire attention was undivided, making us feel important; her cheerful and quiet way of showing us we were significant further empowered us in our daily work. If we each take the same approach, culture will change.
Lately, we face weary days. Despite some light at the end of the tunnel, that dim light also shows us how dark things really are. Vaccine roll-out has added to frustrations. Battles over masks continue to rage. The inauguration came, but perhaps not with unity. But our own weariness should not affect how we interact.
We can use love to build up and prop up each other. Episcopal Presiding Bishop Michael Curry says, “if it’s not about love, it’s not about God.” The long moral arc of the universe bends toward justice; that justice is defined by and strengthened through love. God’s love is always there, and it is our call to share it.
I pledge to strive to follow this suggestion. I can smile; I can love; I can remember all of us are God’s children. God loves us and asks nothing more from us than to share love ourselves and to share ourselves in love. Let us make others feel significant and know their importance. They deserve it, and the world deserves it. We can smile and help make things a bit better for others. Let’s share the love.
Hugh H. Davis is Director of Albemarle Regional Library and a lay reader at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church (Ahoskie) and St. Mark's (Roxobel). His interests range from Shakespeare and Milton to the Muppets and Doctor Who. He can be contacted at hdavis@arlnc.org.