One of my pop cultural interests (some might say obsession) is the concept of crossovers.
Through crossovers, inspired viewers can connect the Muppets to Doctor Who, Gomer Pyle to X-Files or Sherlock Holmes to Dukes of Hazzard (all connections I can make, should you dare to join me down one of those rabbit holes).
They provide narrative and thematic satisfaction, offering the joy of recognizing “old friends” or meeting new ones whose works we then should learn. D’artagnan compliments Cyrano de Bergerac’s swordplay; Dick Tracy solves a case with Little Orphan Annie; Kingsfield tries a case on 227. There is a sense of accomplishment for readers/viewers when these crosses develop and appear.
Crossovers reward paying attention and provide evidence of purpose. Texts are not crafted in a vacuum, nor should we read/view them that way. Crossovers connect and validate memory and expectation.
The Gospel story of Christ’s Transfiguration is a Biblical crossover, crossing Christ with Elijah and Moses. This sequence is both famous and fantastic. Jesus becomes transformed before three of his closest disciples, bathed in brilliant white light and seen talking with Elijah the prophet and Moses the lawgiver. Peter, James and John watch this miraculous meeting of great leaders. As they are taking in this glorious scene, God speaks to them, affirming and confirming the Divine nature of Christ and reminding them (and, by extension, us and all followers) to listen to the words of the Messiah.
Jesus instructs the Disciples to keep this scene to themselves during his earthly ministry, sharing it only after the resurrection. The Disciples have just witnessed an amazing sight and had revealed for them an important and significant part of their faith but are told just to keep quiet about the whole sequence until after the glorious resurrection.
That contrast fits the current contradictory times.
We sit home with the pandemic but also share voices around the world in cries for social justice and fairness. While seemingly limited in scope and movement, we can achieve global impact. We have managed to unite despite distance, finding ongoing ways to communicate regularly and perhaps even more effectively than before this COVID-tide.
The Transfiguration is a dramatic and fitting culmination for our journey since the Feast of the Epiphany. Epiphany is a season defined through and by light, and Christ, Elijah, and Moses are bathed in light during this scene. Bright light shines about and reflects off of the transfigured Christ. Light then is both literal and figurative; we are able through it to see that which we need to see.
The Transfiguration provides new understanding and grants fresh confirmation of that which we also need to know. Christ’s Divine nature, in fact, his entire authority, is proven to the Disciples with just a few spoken words. And so the Disciples’ newfound understanding and appreciation of the Divine importance of their ministry is a fresh realization that strengthens and empowers them to carry the Word into the world.
The scene on the mountaintop is further strengthened by the appearance of these special Old Testament guest stars. Hebrew leaders link here to Jesus, adding to the power of the moment and validating the years of Judaic faith that presage Jesus of Nazareth.
The Son of God’s celestial credentials are certified by the voice of God itself, leaving no doubt for the Disciples that their rabbi is the right man to follow. They are told to listen to Jesus and are shown Him standing alongside their patriarchs and prophets. The inclusion of Moses and Elijah allows a context that opens up greater understanding for them and, in turn, for us. We are used to seeing Moses with Aaron and Elijah with Elisha. Now, they stand on the mountaintop alongside Jesus, offering confirmation of long-held faith.
Like the Disciples, we are on this mountaintop observing the light. Like the Disciples, we proclaim not ourselves but Jesus Christ as Lord. We let light shine out of darkness as we move from Epiphany to Lent and beyond. The “light of the knowledge of the glory of God” shines within us, just as it did in Peter, James and John. They basked in the dazzling white aura seen in the Transfiguration, and, having seen the shine from the face of Jesus Christ, they are inspired and empowered to proclaim the greatness of God. We, too, should be thus inspired and are thus empowered.
We remember our connection to history and the lineage it creates into which we add our story. We understand our place in that timeline, and we understand our obligation to join the tradition and fulfill that legacy.
The mountaintop crossover honors faith and tradition, but, like all good crossovers, it promotes continued and further tales to be told. We need intersection in our lives, both literal and spiritual, and glimpses of the Divine remind us of our role on this earth. We serve and we share the light of God with others, as we carry that light within us to others.
Hugh H. Davis is Director of Albemarle Regional Library and a lay reader at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church (Ahoskie) and St. Mark's (Roxobel). His interests range from Shakespeare and Milton to the Muppets and Doctor Who. He can be contacted at hdavis@arlnc.org.