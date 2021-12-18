Sometimes God will use a simple frustration to cause us to realize His truth to us.
Recently, I was standing in a grocery store in a busy check out line. Looking to my left and to my right the questions hit my mind - "Why doesn't the Manager get some of those other employees who have nothing to do to open one of these extra registers?Why doesn't someone come up here and relieve us of having to wait so long? Why don't… you know 'Why? Why? Why?' "
Then I realized something of value; i.e. I am not driving right now. I am not on the phone right now. I am not in a meeting right now. I am not busy right now. I am still. I am the most still I have been all day. So… be still.
I thought of the words of the Psalmist in Psalms 46 - God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
2 Therefore will not we fear, though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea;
3 Though the waters thereof roar and be troubled, though the mountains shake with the swelling thereof. Selah.
4 There is a river, the streams whereof shall make glad the city of God, the holy place of the tabernacles of the most High.
5 God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved: God shall help her, and that right early.
6 The heathen raged, the kingdoms were moved: he uttered his voice, the earth melted.
7 The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah.
Sometimes God simply wants you and I to be still. So take the time to enjoy the line at the grocery store. Simply stand and be still; knowing that He is God and that in your busy life, getting caught in a grocery store line can be a blessing.
Have a great day!
And if you're in the grocery store, you may want to choose the long line; not the short one. Be still.
Pastor Wallace can be reached at wallacephillips@kw.com. He serves as Senior Pastor of Carpenter’s Shop International Church in Ahoskie.