The door seems to be shutting on those warm and sunny fall days. The temperatures this week have taken an early dip from mild to just plain cold.
And with the early sunset and long shadows spreading further each day it’s nice to beat the chill with a steaming bowl of soup.
Soups are so easy to throw together. Be mindful that many soup specials at restaurants are a means to use any leftover meats or vegetables. And any home cook should also keep that in mind while planning meals. Regardless, soups are comforting, hot and flavorful.
Most soups or stews begin with a mirepoix which is a combination of simply seasoned diced vegetables, usually onion, carrots and celery, which are slowly sauteed in some type of fat such as butter, oil or bacon fat on low heat.
Some refer to this process as sweating the vegetables, but the outcome should be a nice soft translucence which creates depth of flavor. Cooking in the addition of tomato purée or paste creates an aromatic deep brown mixture called pinçage. This rich base ensures a flavorful soup.
I like to use chicken stock for the liquid of many soups, but you can use vegetable or beef stock as well depending on the flavor profile. And of course you may use any combination of vegetables, and add meats if you’d like.
Grains such as barley are also a nice addition, but it is important to rinse away any starch before adding the grain to the pot to ensure a nice clear broth. Another culprit that can undermine a clear soup is the proteins that begin to congeal when simmered and create a foam that rises to the soup’s surface. It’s best to scoop off this “scum” with a spoon. Food needs to look as good as it tastes.
This week I have included my recipe for Autumn Vegetable Soup.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton.
Autumn Vegetable Soup
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
• 1 large onion, diced
• 3 carrots, diced
• 2 ribs celery, diced
• 1 teaspoon dried thyme
• 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
• 3 tablespoons tomato paste
• 6 cups chicken stock, plus more if needed
• 1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes with juice
• 1 large potato, peeled and diced
• 1 15-ounce can small white beans, drained and rinsed
• 1 cup frozen corn
• 1 cup frozen peas
• 1 cup fresh green beans, cut into a 1-inch slice
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1 bay leaf
• Pinch red pepper flakes, optional
• 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon honey
• 2 tablespoons chicken demi-glace, or Better Than Bouillon chicken stock paste
• 1 tablespoon each fresh basil and parsley, chopped
PREPARATION
• In a large pot heat oil over low heat. Sauté onions, carrots, and celery with thyme until vegetables are tender, stirring frequently. Add garlic and red pepper flakes and stir to combine. Stir in tomato paste and cook a few minutes until blended.
• Add chicken stock, lemon juice, bay, bouillon paste, honey, and tomatoes with juice and bring to a simmer.
• Stir in rinsed canned beans, green beans, and diced potatoes, season with salt and pepper and cook until tender. Add corn and peas. Heat through, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Add basil and parsley and serve