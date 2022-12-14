Sometimes holidays can be a little overwhelming. The decorating, cards, get-togethers, gift buying, wrapping and mailing, and the list goes on and on. The stress of getting everything done on top of our already busy lives can sometimes make you a little more naughty than nice.

If you find yourself turning a little Grinch green it may be time to take a moment and make time to enjoy this wondrous season.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.