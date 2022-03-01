WINDSOR - Bertie County Health Department partnering with Albemarle Regional Health Department announces its clinic schedule for January and February.

Clinics are held at Bertie County Health Department – 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.

Hours at the Bertie County Health Department are from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bertie County Health Department has extended hours on second and forth Monday evenings until 7 p.m.

Clinics set for this month and next include:

Thursday, March 3

Bertie: General, WIC

Friday, March 4

Bertie: General

Monday, March 7

Bertie: General, WIC, Primary Care AM, New Prenatal PM

Tuesday, March 8

Bertie: Child Health AM, General, WIC, DEPO PM

Wednesday, March 9

Bertie: General

Thursday, March 10

Bertie: General, WIC, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Friday, March 11

Bertie: General

Monday, March 14

Bertie: Primary Care AM, General, WIC

Tuesday, March 15

Bertie: General, WIC, DEPO AM

Wednesday, March 16

Bertie: General, WIC

Thursday, March 17

Bertie: Adult Health AM, General

Friday, March 18

Bertie: General

Monday, March 21

Bertie: General, WIC, New Prenatal PM, Primary Care AM

Tuesday, March 22

Bertie: General, WIC, Child Health PM, DEPO AM

Wednesday, March 23

Bertie: General, WIC

Thursday, March 24

Bertie: General, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Friday, March 25

Bertie: General

Monday, March 28

Bertie: Primary Care AM, General

Tuesday, March 29

Bertie: General

Wednesday, March 30

Bertie: General

Thursday, March 31

Bertie: General

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.