Updated: March 1, 2022 @ 8:38 pm
WINDSOR - Bertie County Health Department partnering with Albemarle Regional Health Department announces its clinic schedule for January and February.
Clinics are held at Bertie County Health Department – 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.
Hours at the Bertie County Health Department are from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Bertie County Health Department has extended hours on second and forth Monday evenings until 7 p.m.
Clinics set for this month and next include:
Thursday, March 3
Bertie: General, WIC
Friday, March 4
Bertie: General
Monday, March 7
Bertie: General, WIC, Primary Care AM, New Prenatal PM
Tuesday, March 8
Bertie: Child Health AM, General, WIC, DEPO PM
Wednesday, March 9
Thursday, March 10
Bertie: General, WIC, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM
Friday, March 11
Monday, March 14
Bertie: Primary Care AM, General, WIC
Tuesday, March 15
Bertie: General, WIC, DEPO AM
Wednesday, March 16
Thursday, March 17
Bertie: Adult Health AM, General
Friday, March 18
Monday, March 21
Bertie: General, WIC, New Prenatal PM, Primary Care AM
Tuesday, March 22
Bertie: General, WIC, Child Health PM, DEPO AM
Wednesday, March 23
Thursday, March 24
Bertie: General, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM
Friday, March 25
Monday, March 28
Bertie: Primary Care AM, General
Tuesday, March 29
Wednesday, March 30
Thursday, March 31
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
