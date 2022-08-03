For a time is coming when people will no longer listen to sound and wholesome teaching. They will follow their own desires and will look for teachers who will tell them whatever their itching ears want to hear. They will reject the truth and chase after myths. -1 Timothy 4:3-4
And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many. -Matthew 24:11
Above are two different passages about the end times. One about people who want the gospel preached, not from the truth of scripture but by what they want to hear and believe. The other speaks of people who purposely misrepresent the scriptures.
On one side of the coin are those who have decided that the Bible is outdated and this is a different world than when the Bible was written. So we must be modern and accept new things.
Many today have decided they know better than God what is right. They believe they have a better way of running the world. Vernon McGee said, “This is God’s universe, and God does things his way. You may have a better way, but you don’t have a universe.”
On the other side of the coin are the false teachers who deliberately deceive. Deceive means to lie, mislead or otherwise hide or distort the truth. It is not something told by mistake.
They know the truth but they deliberately deceive. It is a deliberate lie told to mislead others. These false teachers reach those who are willing to be misled and others who don’t study their Bible and so don’t recognize the deception.
Paul said in Acts 20:29-30, “I know that false teachers, like vicious wolves, will come in among you after I leave, not sparing the flock. Even some men from your own group will rise up and distort the truth in order to draw a following.”
The deception Paul is speaking about does not come from those outside the church. It comes from those in the church. It comes from those on the inside who seems to be sincere in what they are teaching.
How do you know if a teacher is false?
First of all, their spirit will define them. The fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Watch carefully. If a teacher angers quickly, is prideful, sows discord, beware.
When divisions happen in a church, it is Satan at work, often through false teachers. God is not a God of division.
Romans 16:17 says, “And now I make one more appeal, my dear brothers and sisters. Watch out for people who cause divisions and upset people’s faith by teaching things contrary to what you have been taught. Stay away from them”.
You will know them by what they say and what they teach.
“A good person produces good things from the treasury of a good heart, and an evil person produces evil things from the treasury of an evil heart. What you say flows from what is in your heart.” Luke 6:45.
A false teacher will often use scripture but use a slightly different word in order to change the meaning of the passage. They lead people astray by seeming to quote the Bible. Some will not preach the full gospel of God’s love and His judgment.
Teaching only God’s love produces people who are spoiled brats. They feel they can live anyway they want and be okay. They don’t have to separate themselves from the world.
Teaching only God’s judgment leads to an unreasonable fear of God. People become afraid every minute that lightning from God is going to strike them. When this happens, they are easily manipulated by the false teachers.
The best way to discern a false teacher is to know the whole counsel of God by studying the scriptures. If you read the entire Bible and study it, the Holy Spirit will nudge you when something off is said. He will bring the right scripture to your mind.
Go home and dig into your Bible to see if what you have heard is the truth. This is of utmost importance.
Many people have been deceived by false teachers. They are not even aware they are on the wrong road. Don’t be one of them. Test everyone’s teaching. Be discerning; be wise.
“Test everything that is said. Hold on to what is good.” 1 Thessalonians 5:21
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.