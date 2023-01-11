Starting a new year always brings optimism and positive feelings of what we are going to do better this year.
With the Chamber, that sentiment is no different. We are looking to reset our services and commitment to our community. We begin by trying to set our calendar year back to as close to normal as we can get.
Circumstances beyond our control heavily impacted what we could do the last few years. Whether it was rising flood waters or Covid-19, we have done our best to stay open and helpful to our businesses and local communities.
While these three years have been difficult, we are on our best financial footing as a company.
The first project is to put in a new website this year. Our old website has crashed and the cheap way to resurrect it has failed. The board, along with myself, are working through hiring an outside reputable experienced company to put us back online in a big way. It is amazing how important it is to be online in today’s world.
January will kick off our membership renewal month getting us back on a regular schedule. If you are a member, expect to be receiving an invoice soon. We have kept our rates at $150 a year for businesses and $75 a year for individuals.
The success of Sharon Waters and the License Plate Agency has enabled us to keep rates very reasonable and as low as any in the state.
In February, we will bring back our Black History program. March sees a return of the Farmers Appreciation Dinner. Our First Responders Banquet moves to April.
We look to replace the Sage Festival with something perhaps different in May/June. We will continue with Freedom Fireworks on July 3. Bertie Alumni Community Association will have their seafood truck festival in August.
September is also another month we may look to fill with another date perhaps in Indian Woods for an event. October brings a return of the Bertie Spectacular 5k, as well as helping Aulander and their Harvest festival. November will include a Veterans Day program in conjunction with the county, the town of Windsor and the newspaper. December contains the Christmas Parade, as well as carriage rides and Wreaths Across America honoring our soldiers who are now located in our cemeteries.
We will also be starting back Business After Hours and Lunch & Learns with one or the other being held each month. The adding of previously cancelled events should make for a busy and full year with the possibility of new ideas or events happening.
The Chinese new year for 2023 is the year of the rabbit. The rabbit symbolizes luck, fertility and creativity. We can all use some luck and the Chamber would love to multiply our membership numbers and could also be improved by having some more creative ideas to make our workplace better and more efficient.
So, as we circle back around like a rabbit returning to where it began, we are excited for this new year. We certainly appreciate input from members and non-members alike about ideas or thoughts for the Chamber.
We can be reached by telephone or email or stop by the office and have a chat with me in person at 121 East Granville Street in Windsor.
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.