The warm, rich aroma of fresh coffee brewing on a chilly morning is a very comforting way to welcome the day.
The earthy fragrance permeates your senses because the coffee bean contains molecules for almost every scent, including sweet, spicy, fruity, floral, smoky and apparently even acrid when roasted. Coffee roasters rate a coffee by its flavor, aroma, body and acidity to determine the best coffee.
Many people cannot begin their morning routine without a cup or two of coffee and its kick of caffeine. As someone who began drinking coffee later in life, I recently have come to understand that dependency firsthand. Although I never drink coffee black, I do appreciate the different flavor profiles of roasted beans.
Patrick and Belinda Flynn came to my Inn before I opened to give me a formal tasting of their selections. Once owners of the Edenton Coffee House, the couple now devotes their time to their coffee roasting business Roanoke Roasting Company.
All of their beans are organic, fair trade and roasted in small batches. I use their Morning Station variety and only make it with large french presses. I also use their espresso for cappuccino and other specialty coffees at my café.
You can also find Roanoke Roasting coffee beans at the Edenton Coffee House, as well as their brewed coffees and other beverages and goodies served up by Gigi Charlebois.
A great cup of coffee is also served at Emilio’s General Store with beans from another local roaster, Inner Banks Coffee. John Prewett, owner and roaster of Inner Banks Coffee has frequented my café and talked coffee, and I loved trying his beans.
Surf, Wind, and Fire is another spot to find an excellent cup of Joe with their nitro cold brewed beans roasted nearby by Bellator Roasting Co. And newcomer Terra Dunlow will also be offering coffee at the Corner Bakery, formerly Sugared Fig.
But my favorite place for a big cup of coffee is right at home, and I love a biscotti with mine. Biscotti is most commonly a crunchy, oblong almond cookie. The word biscotto is derived from the Latin “bis” meaning “twice” and “cotto” meaning “cooked.”
Biscotti is surprisingly quick and easy to make and is simply a twice-baked cookie that’s not too sweet and a perfect accompaniment to your cup of coffee .
This week I have included my recipe for Cranberry, Almond, White Chocolate Biscotti. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Cranberry, Almond, White Chocolate Biscotti
Makes 18
INGREDIENTS
• 2 ¼ cups AP flour
• 1 cup light brown sugar, packed
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• ½ teaspoon cinnamon
• ½ teaspoon salt
• ¼ cup unsalted butter, cold and cut into small pieces
• 3 large eggs
• 1 tablespoon canola oil
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• ¼ teaspoon almond extract
• ¾ cup dried cranberries, chopped
• ½ cup almonds, chopped
• Egg wash
• 4 ounces, white chocolate, chopped
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.
• In the bowl of a stand mixer combine the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt and mix together with the paddle attachment. Add the butter until the mixture is crumbly. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs, oil, and vanilla together. Pour into the mixing bowl and gently mix together until just barely moistened. Fold in the almonds and dried cranberries.
• On a lightly floured surface gently knead the dough with floured hands until the dough is soft and slightly sticky. If too sticky add a few more tablespoons of flour and knead into the dough. Divide the dough in half and place each half onto a baking sheet. Shape each half into an 8- inch long roll, patting down until each is about ½-inch thick. Using a pastry brush, lightly brush the top and sides of each biscotti slab with egg wash.
• Bake for 20-25 minutes until the top and sides of the biscotti dough are lightly browned. Remove from the oven and cool for 10 minutes. Once they are cool enough to handle, cut each into 1-inch thick slices. Set slices cut sides upright on the baking sheets leaving space between each biscotti. Return pans to the oven and bake for 6-8 minutes more. Turn biscotti over and bake other side 6-8 minutes. The biscotti will be slightly soft in the centers with crisp edges. Remove from the oven and cool completely. The biscotti becomes crunchy as it cools.
• Meanwhile, melt the chopped white chocolate in a double boiler or on a low setting in the microwave. Drizzle each biscotti with the melted chocolate and place back onto the baking sheets. Allow chocolate to set in the refrigerator or at room temperature.
Note: Biscotti will stay fresh covered at room temperature or in the refrigerator for 1-2 weeks.