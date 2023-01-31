Coffee/Biscotti

Biscotti is surprisingly quick and easy to make. It is simply a twice-baked cookie that’s not too sweet. It’s a perfect accompaniment to your cup of coffee.

 Photo courtesy Cheryl Orr

The warm, rich aroma of fresh coffee brewing on a chilly morning is a very comforting way to welcome the day.

The earthy fragrance permeates your senses because the coffee bean contains molecules for almost every scent, including sweet, spicy, fruity, floral, smoky and apparently even acrid when roasted. Coffee roasters rate a coffee by its flavor, aroma, body and acidity to determine the best coffee.