I have a beautiful little Shar Pei mini named Bogey! He is still a pup, but is growing by leaps and bounds and is just a little over 18 months old.
We took the opportunity when he was just weeks old to send Bogey to an Obedience School while we were out of the country. The timing was right. The price was right. And we do not regret it.
Bogey is trained to a collar that sends a small vibration sensation to his neck; not a shock. Shocking is discouraged and is reserved for extreme measures of disobedience only. It has proven to be an essential tool in Bogey's obedience.
Just recently I stepped up the training with Bogey and began to trust him with no leash. It was a risk, but I began to allow Bogey to venture out of the house for a potty break with no leash on. He maintained proper distance, came when commanded, and stepped back into the house when beckoned. He held his head up high as if to ask, "Aren't you proud of me?"
"Good Boy! Good Boy Bogey!" I responded as Bogey took his little reward into his jaws. He loves Chicken Jerky. Obedience pays off for Bogey! And I'm honored when he does the right things. It's such a reward for me.
I wonder how God feels when I honor Him? I wonder how it makes Him smile when I walk in obedience to His Word; fulfilling His call upon my life to follow after His decrees and his commands?
And God has a collar on us also - i.e. a conscious; a conscious that knows when to say "yes" and when to say "no". God delights when we walk in obedience to Him and His direction. He's always willing to hit the button on our consciousness and we feel the sensation to our spirit that says..."go this way" or "don't do this."
Isaiah 30:21 reminds us...."Whether you turn to the right or to the left, your ears will hear a voice behind you, saying, “This is the way; walk in it.” Let's do our very best to stay in tune to the voice of God to our spirit. He loves to see us walking after His plans for us....just like I love to see Bogey do so well. "Good boy! Good boy Bogey!
Have a great week and follow the Lord in obedience!
Dr. Wallace Phillips is Sr. Pastor at Carpenter's Shop International Church and would love to hear from you. You can write to him at wallacephillips@kw.com.