Last time we considered that thousands of years were between Jesus’ covenant table, Jesus, Who is The Priest-King of Peace and Righteousness, and His ancestor Abraham. Abraham sat with Melchizedek at the table of covenant and received a blessing pointing to a greater reality.
As we move ahead toward God’s greater reality, King David - who came from Abraham’s line - is given a vision of the Lord, who is his Son. Psalm 110 describes this Greater Son as a Royal Priest like Melchizedek (v. 4). On some level, David understands his role and the more significant role of his ‘Son’ — Jesus Christ.
With the evil king of Sodom looking on, Melchizedek gave bread and wine to Abram. King David seems to understand that his ‘Greater Son’ would also prepare a table in the presence of our enemies (Psalm 23). Jesus hands Himself over to His enemies and makes the sacrifice that would not just provide a table of blessings for this age but for all time and eternity.
Melchizedek refreshed Abraham with bread and wine. Jesus offers His body to be broken for all who will believe. Jesus’ sacrifice turns back the sin curse (Genesis 3:19). It provides a sacrifice from which humanity can eat, drink, and be refreshed. The book of Hebrews puts this all together — Jesus is a priest after the order of Melchizedek (Hebrews 7).
Jesus is the Greatest. Jesus is the blessing of the greater reality to which Melchizedek’s blessing points. Unlike Melchizedek’s righteousness, Jesus’ righteousness is not based upon the weakness of the Law. Jesus’ righteousness is based upon His perfect Sonship, obedience unto death and everlasting life. In all these ways, He is The Priest of God Most High and The True King of Righteousness and Peace.
Melchizedek’s meal prepared for Abraham is a sign pointing to a greater reality. Like Abraham, all who have been justified by faith (Romans 4; Galatians 3:26–29) are invited to come and partake of Jesus’ Bread and Wine. That greater reality is the death of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. Jesus’ crucifixion paid the once-and-for-all price for humanity’s sin debt.
Thousands of years before Jesus’ final meal with His disciples, God knew His Son would become The Living Bread for believers. Thousands of years before Jesus would say that He is the true vine (John 15:1) and that the cup is His blood of the covenant, poured out for many for the forgiveness of sins (Matthew 26:28), Melchizedek’s covenant meal would point to Jesus’ greater reality.
Trust God. God is trustworthy. God can be trusted with every detail of your life. You witness how He used the elements of Melchizedek’s meal to point to a greater reality. Trust Him today.
Jesus’ sacrifice is complete. He did for you and me what we could never do for ourselves. Taste and see that the Lord is good (Psalm 34:8). Allow Jesus to be your Living Bread. Once you have taken Him, you will never hunger again. He is living water, and His blood will save you (John 6:41-59). Taste and see He is good (Psalm 34:8). He is our authentic spiritual meal. In Him alone, we find life eternal.