Last time we considered that thousands of years were between Jesus’ covenant table, Jesus, Who is The Priest-King of Peace and Righteousness, and His ancestor Abraham. Abraham sat with Melchizedek at the table of covenant and received a blessing pointing to a greater reality.

As we move ahead toward God’s greater reality, King David - who came from Abraham’s line - is given a vision of the Lord, who is his Son. Psalm 110 describes this Greater Son as a Royal Priest like Melchizedek (v. 4). On some level, David understands his role and the more significant role of his ‘Son’ — Jesus Christ.

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com