Genesis chapter fourteen reveals hostility among the kings of Canaan. In verses 1–12, the battle of nine kings is described, but it is the tenth king who does not take part in the rebellion, who appears to be greater than all the rest.

In verses 13–16, we learn that Abram has defeated five kings with an army of 318 skilled men and saved his nephew Lot, who was taken in the rebellion.

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com