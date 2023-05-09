...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO
2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Tuesday to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Genesis chapter fourteen reveals hostility among the kings of Canaan. In verses 1–12, the battle of nine kings is described, but it is the tenth king who does not take part in the rebellion, who appears to be greater than all the rest.
In verses 13–16, we learn that Abram has defeated five kings with an army of 318 skilled men and saved his nephew Lot, who was taken in the rebellion.
In verse 17, Abram returns a victor, and in verses 18–20, Melchizedek, king of Salem, brought out bread and wine because he was the priest of God Most High and blessed Abram. Genesis 14:20 records Abram gave this priest-king a tenth of the spoils because he recognized Melchizedek’s greatness (Hebrews 7).
Notably, the chapter portrays Abram as more significant than all the kings, yet Melchizedek appears more prominent than Abram. Melchizedek’s greatness is seen in his generosity, blessing and righteousness.
Genesis is the book of ‘firsts,’ so we witness the first covenant meal in chapter fourteen. Melchizedek brought bread and wine. In the following sentence, his priesthood is noted, thus, suggesting this meal is more than benevolence.
Abram lacked for nothing except for perhaps righteousness — the very thing Melchizedek appears to possess inherently. So, at the table of ‘covenant,’ Melchizedek blesses Abram.
Melchizedek’s blessing is twofold. First, Melchizedek stands between heaven and earth, blessing Abram and praising God. Melchizedek stands in the position of ‘righteous mediator.’ In the cores of time, after Melchizedek’s blessing, Abram’s offspring will occupy this position (Numbers 6:22-24).
So, Melchizedek speaks the blessings of God to the man who, in the next chapter, receives the gift of righteousness by faith in God’s promises (15:6). Later, as God’s covenant unfolds with Abraham, we see his heirs becoming kings (17:6, 16) and his son Isaac becoming redeemed by God’s providence at Mount Moriah.
In other words, after meeting Melchizedek, dining at his table and receiving his blessing, Abraham and his heirs become a mighty nation of royal priests inhabiting Melchizedek’s Salem (Salem becomes Jerusalem) and proclaiming God’s message of peace. In the redemption storyline, Melchizedek is crucial in communicating blessing to Abraham and pointing to the more excellent King of Righteousness, Jesus, the Christ, Who will come from Abraham’s line.
We should not be surprised that Melchizedek is the priest-king of Salem, and Salem means ‘peace,’ thus, Melchizedek is the priest-king of peace and that Melchizedek points to the Greater Priest-King of Peace, Jesus. After all, Jesus Himself taught that all Scriptures speak of Him (John 5:39).
So, thousands of years before Jesus sat at the covenant table and broke the bread and passed the cup to His disciples, Jesus, Who is The Priest-King of Peace and Righteousness, in His ancestry line Abram, who became Abraham, sat with Melchizedek, also at the table of covenant and receives a blessing which points to a greater reality.
Only God can bring about this kind of detail. Lord willing, we will finish the thought of God’s greater reality next time. In conclusion, today, remember that God is trustworthy. God can be trusted with every detail of your life. Trust Him today.