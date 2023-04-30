...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
5 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Throughout the Scriptures, one will quickly observe the term, ‘breaking bread.’ This term has many different meanings, especially in the New Testament.
In Acts 2:45-47, we witness the early Christians selling their belongings and distributing the proceeds to meet each other’s needs. They attended the temple together each day and then would break bread in their homes — an example of a common meal.
The early Christians came together regularly for common meals. The idea of breaking bread together at a common meal meant that the believers shared everything in common (Acts 2:44). Each Christ-follower received what they needed. In this way, the early church remembered Christ and obeyed His command to meet the needs of others (Matthew 25:40).
Another way that the idea of ‘breaking bread’ is used in the Bible is what the modern church calls the eucharist, sacrament, communion or The Lord’s Supper. Paul describes the Last Supper in 1 Corinthians 11:23-39. Paul explains how Jesus took the bread, broke it, and blessed it. Jesus then gave the broken bread to His disciples, reminding them that it was His body given for them. He reminded them to do this in remembrance of Him.
Through the centuries, Jesus’ words and this scene of the Lord’s Supper have been re-enacted in many different ways to remember His sacrifice for humanity.
In Scripture, we witness Christ saying He is the Bread of Life. Perhaps the most potent imagery of Christ is as the Bread of Life. Jesus was broken on the cross for the sins of all people, everywhere, for all time.
Jesus describes the breaking of the bread as His body, broken for the sins of the world (Matthew 26:26–28; Mark 14:22–24; Luke 22:19–20; 1 Corinthians 11:23–25; John 3:16). Jesus’ bones were not broken (Psalm 34:20; John 19:31-33, 36), His flesh, however, was torn and broken by jolts with rods and fists, by scourgings, thorns, nails and a spear.
Jesus’ brokenness provides our healing (Isaiah 53:5). Jesus, Who knew no sin (2 Corinthians 5:21), took our sin upon Himself (1 Peter 2:24), was broken by our sin and broken by the chastisement that should have been ours (Isaiah 50:6; Isaiah 53:5; Matthew 20:19; Luke 23:16; John 19:1). He willingly redeemed all who believe (Psalm 111:6-9; 1 Corinthians 28-31).
The Lord’s Supper is found in all four Gospels (Matthew 26:26-29; Mark 14:17-25; Luke 22:7-22; and John 13:21-30). The apostle Paul also wrote regarding the Lord’s Supper (1 Corinthians 11:23-29) and incorporated two statements not found in the Gospels.
The first is not to take The Lord’s Supper in an ‘unworthy manner’ (1 Corinthians 11:27-29). Thus, it is critical to examine one’s self before receiving the Bread of Life (1 Corinthians 11:23-29).
The second statement Paul makes is that we proclaim the Lord’s death until He comes. Through observing Him as the Bread of Life, we proclaim His death (1 Corinthians 11:26). Jesus is coming for a church without a spot or blemish (II Peter 3:14). Are you ready?
Receive the Bread of Life today, and hunger no more. If you confess with your mouth, The Lord Jesus Christ, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved (Romans 10:9). Receive Him today.