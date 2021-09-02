“Shadrach, Meshach, and Abed-Nego answered and said to the king, “O Nebuchadnezzar, we have no need to answer you in this matter. If that is the case, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and He will deliver us from your hand, O king. But if not, let it be known to you, O king, that we do not serve your gods, nor will we worship the gold image which you have set up.”
- Daniel 3:16-18
These three young men stood up to the king God said was the greatest of all Gentile leaders. He was the head of gold in the great statue of his dream and all kingdoms to come after would be inferior.
The Bible tells us, “wherever the children of men dwell, or the beasts of the field and the birds of the heaven, He (God) has given them into your (Nebuchadnezzar) hand, and has made you ruler over them all — you are this head of gold. He was a ruler with complete authority over everything in his kingdom. Knowing all of this and being officials for the king, these three men were not afraid of the king.
Where did they get their courage? Did it come in this moment when their lives were on the line?
No. Their decision was made before this trial ever came. Back in Chapter 1 of Daniel, we find these three men and Daniel being groomed by the orders of Nebuchadnezzar to become Babylonian. But these four men had already determined in their heart that they would follow the King’s dictates only as long as it did not go against the law of their God. The dictionary defines determined as having made a firm decision and being resolved not to change it. These men were resolved and it was firmly established in their heart.
Daniel was the one who spoke up and got them permission to eat the food and drink of their choice, not the king’s food or drink. Daniel was the one who brought them all together to pray when the king was going to kill all of them. It was Daniel who faced the king and then asked to share his reward with Shadrac, Meshach and Abed-Nego.
They were the quiet ones in the background, but their determination was just as great. Their decision having been already determined in their heart, they were not afraid of anything King Nebuchadnezzar could do to them.
Trials will come. Persecutions will come. The Bible is very clear on this. You cannot wait until that moment to determine whether you will stand. It must be already determined in your heart and you must trust God completely to give you the strength to stand whatever the consequences.
It is said that the most often repeated command in the Bible is - do not be afraid, fear not or some variation of these words. So what is God saying? Do not be afraid! Trust only in me.
Everyone has times when something happens that causes fear to rise up inside. When those times come, let faith drive the fear away. Reach out to Him and feel His encouragement. When fear comes, remember God knows how to do what we do not and He has the power to do it. He is all powerful – omnipotent – El Shaddai – the Almighty.
Isaiah 12:2 says, “See, God has come to save me. I will trust in him and not be afraid. The Lord God is my strength and my song; He has given me victory.”
When fear threatens to consume you, quote this verse: “When I am afraid, I will trust in you.” - Psalm 56:3
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached via email at blameditations@gmail.com.