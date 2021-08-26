While many Americans may well remember an earlier date in 2003 for the horrifying re-entry accident of the space shuttle Columbia, only a very few will recall today’s date, Aug. 26, of that same year as the occasion of the release of the official report of the Columbia Accident Investigation Board.
The cause of the dismaying accident was fairly well known even before the official findings were publicized: the Styrofoam insulation associated with the launch process had been blown off by the eruption of the blast-off engines and struck the wings of the shuttle so that upon re-entry to the Earth’s atmosphere their outer skin was exposed to intense heat and erosion.
Similar damage by flying Styrofoam had been observed and documented during other shuttle launches, but, as it had not caused problems before, simply placed in the category of an “acceptable risk.” The immediate result was a reevaluation of what was and what was not an “acceptable risk,” and actions were taken to prevent the flying Styrofoam.
However, most people never read the report beyond that point. The attitude was merely, of course that scientists and engineers had to remedy the “Styrofoam problem.”
But also included in the report were four points of concern that can actually create a corresponding guide for our personal morals and spiritual lives. Those concluding suggestions for the shuttle program were: 1) there was a lack of a practical focus on the future of the program; 2) the program must follow through with plans for the continuing cooperation for the International Space Station with European Space Agency and the Japanese space agency; 3) the public had become indifferent to the space program; and 4) there was a need to improve observance of the shuttle mission (mostly camera operations).
However dissimilar our personal lives may appear to an international space program to establish a station orbiting about the globe, let me suggest that you and I might benefit from applying their suggestions.
Take the first idea for an example. Outside of assuming that our spiritual lives, however active or inactive they may be, will automatically place us among the heavenly band in the future Hereafter, most of us, have never even thought of establishing goals for our spiritual lives.
Most of us simply get into routines of attending certain church programs and feel content - or perhaps even struggling - to maintain that and no more. We place a few dollars in the offering plate and expect God to take care of the world’s problems with never a thought that we might do more to feed the hungry, and our most fervent prayer is that when the nominating committee is soliciting volunteers again, they will not call us.
Just as the overall ISS program of which the Columbia was a part along side the European Space Agency and the Japanese equivalent to NASA, the value of the program was in cooperation with others and that element had oftentimes been placed on a back-burner. So it is true in our spiritual development. Authentic spirituality is never a go-it-alone experience. Involving others is as much a part of growing spiritually as worshiping God.
Remember Jesus’ teaching to ‘love God and neighbor?’
But the last two, in my opinion, are the most important and are really the two sides of the same coin - to improve the public’s view and the self-view. By the time the Columbia was launched, the American population had lost interest in any space program and really had no idea of the history being made (public view).
Parallel to that fact, NASA’s own cameras observing the re-entry of the Columbia was known that one was so out of focus, it was worthless and the other was broken; neither was of any value in correcting the problems of Columbia.
So, too, in our spiritual lives. We can become so focused on someone else’ conduct, what they wear or whatever faults we hold them to possess, that we do not examine our own.
In the end, one’s self is the only person we can control. Some may recall Socrates proposal, “The unexamined life is not worth living.”
But almost all can recite the hyperbole of Jesus concerning the man with a board of lumber in his eye attempting to aide the man remove a mere mote from his, “You hypocrite, first cast out the beam from thine own eye…”
That is still good advice.
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Morganton and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.