As we look to a new year with hope and promise, many like a celebratory toast with friends and loved ones to bid farewell to the past and welcome new beginnings.
The beverage of choice for a toast is champagne, or its Italian cousin Prosecco, or Spanish counterpart Cava. And your bubbly libation pairs best with a bite that is rich and buttery with a fatty feel on your tongue.
Camembert and brie are wonderful cheese choices, as well as creamy cheesecake for a sweet bite. Lobster, oysters, prosciutto, smoked salmon, caviar, foie gras and sashimi or sushi are perfect protein-packed pairings.
Appetizers or desserts with butter-laden crusts of puff pastry, tart or shortbread provide a balanced bite for effervescent acidity. Even buttery popcorn, fatty nuts, or crisp potato chips are surprisingly easy yet excellent choices for a nibble as you sip.
Many of our Southern favorites are perfect pairings for your bubbly. Deviled eggs can be enhanced with a little touch of caviar or prepared as tiny bites using quail eggs. Bite-sized fried chicken and waffles are also a fun little appetizer. Our favorite fried hush puppies are another great choice.
And who doesn’t love a mini crab cake with a dollop of remoulade.
Buttery and rich crab patties that are lightly fried with a tangy drizzle of creamy remoulade pair well with a dry, sparkling wine. Champagne’s dense yet crisp notes make it an excellent choice for the fried exterior of the sweet buttery crab and the mayonnaise-based sauce. A sweet sparkling wine is never a good choice, though, so steer to a dry bubbly wine.
This week I have included my recipe for mini crab cakes with my remoulade sauce.
Cheers and Happy New Year!
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton.