The Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce is proud to celebrate Sheila Powell’s time as President from 2019 to 2020. We thank her for her work with the Chamber, she was always energetic and supportive of all of our endeavors.
Our President this year is Jamie Harmon, who owns Dan Pittman Insurance Agency. Jamie has served on our Board of Directors for the last couple of years and we look forward to her leadership of the Chamber. Serving as the Vice-President is Scott Jernigan of Jernigan Electrical Services Company.
The Chamber has a Board of Directors, which meet monthly with the director to guide what the Chamber does. The current list of board members are the aforementioned Jamie Harmon and Scott Jernigan and: LuAnn Joyner, Vivian Saunders, Mary Davis, Crystal Godwin, Thadd White, Leslie Beachboard and Carl Bond. We are proud of how active our current board is with the Chamber and the community.
On Saturday, Jan. 30, we had a ribbon-cutting for the Glam Boutique at 115 East Granville Street. The weather was not the best as we had snow and ice still on the sidewalk, yet we persevered. The Glam Boutique is a gift and accessories boutique, featuring apparel from luxury clothing brand G.H.S.L. Wear, accessories from the Erica Ryan collection and Balm of Nature skin care products.
Nicole Outlaw is the owner of the latest business to open in downtown Windsor.
The following day, another ribbon was cut, this time in Aulander. With much fanfare on a rainy day, Eric Carey opened his restaurant, Mr. E’s Kitchen and Catering at 111 Main Street. Bertie County Commissioners Ron Wesson and Tammy Lee, as well as other dignitaries were present to welcome everyone.
Southern down-home cooking at its best is what to expect at Mr. E’s kitchen. Try it soon!
Their mission is to maintain their integrity in everything that they do, to meet the demands of the customers by surpassing their expectations, to give our clients dramatically more value than they expect; measured by service, quality, results and price. They are open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.
This week we will have a soft grand opening of the new terminal at Tri-County airport. The excitement of this renovation will give the counties of Bertie, Northampton and Hertford a boost showing business to the area as well as providing service to large businesses like Perdue and Nucor.
Later this summer we look to have a fly-in with a lot more celebration when the weather is better and hopefully the pandemic will be easing.
Be positive, be safe!
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.