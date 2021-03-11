Weather Alert

...Increased Fire Danger Today... Dry fuels, low relative humidity, above normal temperatures, and gusty southwest winds will produce favorable conditions for wildfires to ignite and spread late this morning through early evening. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery...cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.