A couple of weeks ago, a job fair was held at the old Wrangler building by High Speed Gear. The company is moving in to part of the space at the building. At the job fair, thirty-one individuals were hired to work at the company. High Speed Gear is expected to employee over 50 workers initially and the potential for more in the future.
High Speed Gear is an existing company in Swansboro. They were looking for space to expand and for more workers. One particular job that needed filling was sewing. We happen to have people who sewed and worked for Wrangler in the past and some that worked Fruit of the Loom in neighboring Martin County.
A large number of the 31 individuals at the job fair hired were seamsters, but a number of other types jobs were also filled.
This is biggest economic development news in a decade for our town and community. The size of the business as far as employees would put them in the top ten employers in the county that are non-governmental.
Steve Biggs, our economic developer for Bertie county deserves credit for guiding this company to the property and more importantly to our community. That story of recruitment is an interesting one.
Scotch Hall Preserve which is going through a change of ownership that we will revisit soon as that deal is consummated, played an interesting role in this business moving to Bertie County. One of the principals involved in High Speed Gear played golf somewhat regularly out at Scotch Hall Preserve. The principal was making regular trips to the Hampton Roads area and would stop off and play golf.
The person loved the golf course and befriended a few members at the Scotch Hall Preserve. Knowing that the company needed a fresh market of employees, he decided to contact a local community near Scotch Hall Preserve in August. The community was not in Bertie County. The community he contacted did not respond despite the Mayor and the Town Manager being emailed directly.
The principal turned to a member and resident that he knew at Scotch Hall Preserve for advice and that resident gave him the phone number of Steve Biggs, economic developer for Bertie County.
Steve was contacted and he did not fumble the ball. Biggs guided them to the Wrangler building and has helped them get started and stated “I am tickled to death to have this company expand to Windsor and Bertie County.”
Biggs worked with our community leaders and organizations such as NC Works who helped with the job fair to make this process and expansion as easy possible.
The Chamber welcomes High Speed Gear to our community and we wish them much success. Remember we all need to work together to help our community and economy grow.
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.