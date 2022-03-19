Despite snow this past weekend, spring is in the air. We have sprung our clocks forward so we wake up in the dark to start our day. We gained the extra daylight at the end of the day. Not sure if it is worth all the fuss, but it is what we have.
COVID -19 cases are at lows we have not seen since the beginning of this pandemic. We are primed to begin again, especially here at the Chamber.
We have a new intern to help with the process, for the next couple of months, Luis Medina. He is a Bertie High School alum and a senior at Elizabeth City State University.
COVID-19 has kept the Chamber in a bit of a slumber for the last 24 months. We intend to rouse ourselves out of the slumber and into action.
We look forward to Freedom Fireworks and to the BACA street party in August. We are planning a wine-tasting event with some North Carolina wineries in September.
Our regular slate of Fall events will return to normal, barring any changes in our health climate
So how does the Chamber kick off the spring? We will host a Lunch-and-Learn in April and see how the attendance is for that event and then plan and move forward accordingly.
As you cross the Cashie River bridge, look for the shad fisherman to start casting from its banks. This time of the year is such an active one on the Cashie River with herring and shad swimming upriver to spawn their next generation.
A few of the shad are caught and do not make it up the river. Those silver fish swimming at about the same time as the shad, are not able to be caught and kept as the moratorium on herring remains in effect.
In April, we are also helping with two events the same weekend both at the Roanoke/Cashie River Center. The Lost Colony festival on Saturday April 23 will feature lectures in the morning about the archaeological digs and about the Native Americans that were living here at the time of the colonists. The afternoon will have pontoon boat rides, Native American dances, self-guided field trips to sites “x” and “y” where the pottery shards and other items have been found.
On Sunday April 24, Cycle NC will be riding the roads of Bertie County. They will have stops at Blackrock Deli, Bal Gra, Scotch Hall and the Roanoke Cashie River Center.
Additionally, one route will take the cyclists over the San Souci Ferry. This is an excellent opportunity for us to show off our county to over 1,500 cyclists from around the United States.
The Roanoke/Cashie River Center is truly a gem in our community. So many of our citizens take advantage of the space, boardwalk, pier and paths to exercise or walk their dog.
So get out in the spring weather and walk around the town of Windsor, Livermon Park(zoo) and the Roanoke Cashie River Center. Stop in and visit with Rod Martin, Joe Huff and Tom Stroud of the Partnership of the Sounds who operate the center and you will not regret it.
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.