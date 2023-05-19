Chatter
Thadd White/Bertie Ledger-Advance

The pace has picked up around the Chamber. We had our First Responders Dinner, Lost Colony Lecture Series and are developing our new website, as well as planning for Windsor Riverfest.

Our First Responders Dinner is usually held in November during the week of Thanksgiving. The remaining threat of COVID-19 and abundance of caution caused the event to be moved to April.

Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com