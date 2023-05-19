...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The pace has picked up around the Chamber. We had our First Responders Dinner, Lost Colony Lecture Series and are developing our new website, as well as planning for Windsor Riverfest.
Our First Responders Dinner is usually held in November during the week of Thanksgiving. The remaining threat of COVID-19 and abundance of caution caused the event to be moved to April.
We served around 50 first responders at the Bertie Senior Center and sent out another 20 plates around the county to those working.
ECU Health Bertie Hospital sponsored the dinner and provided volunteers to serve the food. Windsor Police and Fire Commissioner Randy Walston gave the invocation. Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin and Christie Dozier of ECU Health each thanked the attendees for their work and service. Mike Walker provided the music for the evening.
Providing a meal once a year (no matter how good my dad’s bbq chicken is) is just a token of our appreciation for what our First Responders do for us in Bertie County every day. Our thanks are somewhat symbolic, but we do really appreciate their commitment and work in our unexpected time of need.
The Lost Colony Lecture Series was revived this spring after also being on a COVID-19 hiatus. The purpose of the Lecture Series is to keep everyone updated on what is happening with the archaeological digs out on the Albemarle Sound.
First Colony Foundation is the group that has made the discoveries at Site X and Site Y and will be doing more digs this summer on the Roanoke and, perhaps in the future, at Occano and on the State Park land at Salmon Creek.
John Ed Whitehurst and Billy Smithwick were the founders of this event a number of years ago and it is important to keep everybody aware of the history that Bertie County played in the beginnings of European entry to America. It is also important to know what peoples were already here.
Information was provided about the Chowanoc Native Americans who were present in the area at the time of Roanoke Colony. We heard of their struggles after the Europeans arrived and where those people are now.
We also recapped the history of Roanoke Island colonization and what artifacts have been found here in Bertie County which outnumber those found anywhere else including Roanoke Island.
Perhaps the biggest news is that the 900 acres is no longer going to be a preserve but a state park, named Salmon Creek State Park. The state is in the process of hiring a Ranger for the park with Steve Rogers adding this park as the Superintendent. The town of Windsor is working to provide office space for the new Ranger in Windsor until space can be built on-site.
The Chamber is also redeveloping its website which will now be at WindsorBertie.com. Tameka Tyner will be the intern this summer, working with Professor Ken Robol to get the website active and operational.
We look forward to Windsor Riverfest on Saturday, June 17 with the Mighty Saints of Soul headlining the event at the Roanoke/Cashie River Center.
Also, the Freedom Fireworks is just around the corner on Monday, July 3 with RT Johnson Band providing the music and the town of Windsor providing the fireworks.
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com