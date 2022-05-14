The month of May in our part of the world is the precursor to Summer. By Memorial Day it normally feels like summer. Everyone ‘s garden is planted and growing. Most of the row crops are in the ground for the farmers.
At the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce, we are preparing to kick off the summer schedule.
This week brings the Tee & See, which is a Windsor Fire Department event combining golf, seafood and music. This event serves as fundraiser for the fire department and also is fun time for all in attendance.
The Chamber will be starting its membership drive at the end of May and continue during the month of June. Because of Covid and some flooding issues dating back to 2018, the Chamber had suspended its membership drive.
We are hopeful that Covid will stay away at least enough for us to basically return to business as usual.
The Chamber has added new members in the last few weeks, including JJR Unlimited Lawn Service, Michel Bond and Apple Lovers Expressions, Gary Gardner of Roanoke Realty and Solutions for Personal Care Services.
Also, a couple of ribbon cuttings are lined up for next month including one for Sparkle and Paint.
The Chamber is asking for nominations for board of director positions. To nominate someone, they need to be a member of the Chamber or work for a member of the chamber.
One can stop by the office with a nomination or call me at the chamber at 252-794-4277 or email windsorbertie@gmail.com. Our current board is Carl Bond, Scott Jernigan (President), Crystal Godwin, LuAnn Joyner, Vivian Saunders, Leslie Beachboard, Mary Davis, Jamie Alexander Harmon and Thadd White.
The next large event for the chamber is Freedom Fireworks which will occur on July 3. We have an excellent firework show planned with music and vendors at the Roanoke Cashie River Center.
Mixin Mike will return as the disc jockey and a band is planned, but not signed yet. Vendors will need to contact the Chamber about attending, but the food vendors are about full with Y’all Eat Yet, Porky’s and Top Dog all returning again this year.
In August, we will help with the Bertie High School Alumni association (BACA) and their street seafood festival on Granville Street. Last year, this event proved to be successful even though the Saturday was rained out and the event occurred on a Sunday.
Discussions are underway with some Indian Woods leaders about an event in September, possibly being similar to the old Chicken on the Cashie event. The Blue Jay Recreational Center is a wonderful new facility and can provide an ideal site for a large outdoor event. Music and good food are planned and will be delivered by the parties that are in meetings.
We are also planning to bring live music in small gatherings around the county. The idea is to hit all of the municipalities throughout the county this year. So look forward to the Chamber coming your way this summer and fall bringing and helping businesses.
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.