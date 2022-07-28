...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.
* WHERE...In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth County, and Suffolk,
Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Northampton,
Hertford, Gates and Eastern Currituck Counties.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Today’s date has evoked memories of one of my favorite presidents, Jimmy Carter. Perhaps few of those who have held the responsibilities of the Oval Office have possessed so many problems solving proposals, but simply could not persuade the populous or the politicians of his foresightedness.
Chief example was his desire for America to convert to the metric system. What a failure! It was hardly his idea and certainly not a new goal. On today’s date, July 28, in 1866 the congress passed Public Law 39-183 14 STAT 339 authorizing the use of the metric system. That’s right – 1886!
Outside of the 100 - meter dash, the secondary measure of speed on our dashboards and cola bottles measured in liters, we are seriously behind the times. In fact, there are only three countries in the world not using the metric system, Myanmar, Liberia and us, the United States.
Mr. Carter tried hard to convince Americans to join the rest of the world but failed miserably. Let’s face it — change is hard.
If you doubt this last statement, just try altering your diet, start exercising or learn another language. A neurologist likely will explain to you that all those neurons, synapses and nerve endings composing your neurological system have strengthened over years of use in the same manner that muscles that are regularly exerted increase in durability while new channels of thinking must be delicately built up over time.
Old geezers who hang around coffee shops dispensing free advice even when unsolicited will tell you, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” They both mean the same thing.
This all gives rise to the old joke about psychologists: How many psychologists does it take to change a light bulb? Answer: Only one, but the light bulb has to really want to change.
This truth about the difficulty of change is important everywhere in life but no more important than in the religious community. Churches split and friends get angry with one another over the simplest of alterations. Just try painting the church sanctuary a different shade of the same color or altering the order of service, offering a different interpretation of an accepted scripture or inviting a person of another ethnic group to worship.
However, we are living in a time of fast pace change, and coping with new ways can be challenging. One pastor shared with me the pleas of an elderly parishioner, “I know things are going to have to change, but can you just wait until after I die to do it?”
Oftentimes congregations are in reality social groups who have drifted together by an unspoken commonality of culture, political ideology and economic similarity.
I think the Rev. Jerry Falwell was mistaken when years ago in a television interview he declared that pastors through their sermons overwhelmingly influence the voting habits of their church members. He then went on to cite positive correlations between the essence of conservative/liberal sermon themes and the known political leanings of the respective denominations or churches.
My opinion is that people tend to select congregations that hold values and interpretations which they already possess prior to a relationship to the church.
All the above concerns the church as a social organization. What about the church as a spiritual entity? At a minimum, the teachings of Jesus should encourage us to “think outside the box,” or “get out of your comfort zone.”
His following was not held in favor by the socially elite, the political insiders or the celebrity status holders of that time. They were a motley crew of working class, beggars, recuperating diseased ones, society’s rejects and your basic unacceptable-in-the-local-congregation types.
Recently parishioners of two different congregations shared with me separate comments of the scuttlebutt of their respective churches. The first told me, “I think we are gonna have to get rid of that new preacher. He’s not bringing into the church the kind of folks we need. I’m ashamed to sit on the same pew with most of them.”
The second comment came from the lady herself: “In truth, I was drunk the night I wandered into that church. But those ladies took me in and helped me sober up. I had left my two children at home with no food. But they helped me find a job and feed my babies. I’ve been sober and employed for over a year now.”
Which congregation was just a social organization and which was truly spiritual?