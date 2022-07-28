Today’s date has evoked memories of one of my favorite presidents, Jimmy Carter. Perhaps few of those who have held the responsibilities of the Oval Office have possessed so many problems solving proposals, but simply could not persuade the populous or the politicians of his foresightedness.

Chief example was his desire for America to convert to the metric system. What a failure! It was hardly his idea and certainly not a new goal. On today’s date, July 28, in 1866 the congress passed Public Law 39-183 14 STAT 339 authorizing the use of the metric system. That’s right – 1886!

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.