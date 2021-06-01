Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him. Psalm 127:3
There are many wonderful memories of the time when your children were small and dependent on you. It is a hair-pulling, happy, lively time of life. But the time comes when we, like the mother eagle, must let them stretch out their wings and fly on their own. It is time for them to find their own place in the world.
It can be hard for parents. They are used to kissing and hugging boo-boos away. They are used to being the protector. All at once they are grown and it just isn’t possible to be that protector anymore.
You watch them struggle through many things that go with being an adult and you wish you could fix it or make it go away. Their hurts and disappointments ache in your heart. But we know that each hurdle they conquer will make them a stronger and better person.
Romans 5:3-5 says, “We can rejoice, too, when we run into problems and trials, for we know that they help us develop endurance. And endurance develops strength of character, and character strengthens our confident hope of salvation. And this hope will not lead to disappointment. For we know how dearly God loves us, because he has given us the Holy Spirit to fill our hearts with his love”.
The very best thing we can do for them is pray and be there if they need us.
Although we may miss the children they were, there are many good things about your children being grown:
Talking as adult to adult;
Being able to ask advice from them;
Having someone you can turn to when trouble comes;
Having someone to help you with things you can’t do by yourself; and
Always knowing there is someone who loves you.
And there are things you learn from being a parent:
That love has no limits;
Your life is richer and happier because of them;
There is a bond that can’t be broken by misunderstandings, time or distance;
God has blessed you greatly by allowing you the privilege of raising children; and
HAVING GRANDCHILDREN!!
Speaking of grandchildren, I hear from my sons and their friends how their mama always treats the grandchildren different than they were treated. But, here is the thing. With your own children, you are at a complete loss as to h ow to do a good job of parenting. As the old saying goes, “They don’t come with a manual.”
You feel such a responsibility for raising them right and trying to keep them safe. So you do the best you can. In many ways you are growing with them.
When you become a grandmother, you have lived a little longer and maybe become a little wiser. Some things that seemed so important no longer seem important. Not only that, but the big responsibility for raising the grandchildren lies with the parents. You can concentrate solely on building a relationship and enjoying the time you spend together. It is new and it is different from your relationship with your children.
Here is the thing: there is something about grandchildren being the children of your children that is a wondrous thing. It is impossible to explain it until you become a grandparent yourself.
Proverbs 17:6 says, “Children’s children are a crown to the aged, and parents are the pride of their children.”
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached via email at blameditations@gmail.com.