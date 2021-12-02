The streets in downtown Edenton are decked with greenery and lights and it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas after a successful Sip and Shop, Black Friday and Local Saturday shopping events.
And with a stiff, bone-chilling wind from the north it’s beginning to feel like winter as well, but Thanksgiving leftovers may still fill our fridge.
There are many creative ways to use these Thanksgiving leftovers from waffles made from dressing to a shepherd’s pie layering turkey, gravy, dressing, cranberry sauce and veggies together in a casserole and topping it all with mashed potatoes to bake in the oven.
A great way to use leftover cooked turkey, vegetables and gravy is with a pot pie. Steaming pot pies are the ultimate warming comfort food to tame the cold weather. Although comfort food may be characterized by its high caloric nature and high carbohydrate level, which we can do without after a big Thanksgiving meal, a pot pie is just too good to resist.
A pot pie can feed your family for little money and if you want to skip the homemade pie crust a store-bought pie dough will do just fine.
Both turkey or chicken can be used with this recipe, and it’s even quicker to prepare if you have leftover cold gravy and simply stir in all the veggies and poultry and fill your pie crust.
This week I have included my Turkey Pot Pie recipe.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton.
Pie Dough
For one 9-inch double-crust pie Dough
INGREDIENTS
• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 3 tablespoons sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 cup ice-cold water
• 12 tablespoons cold unsalted butter
• ¼ cup cold shortening or lard
PREPARATION
• Whisk together dry ingredients. Add small pieces of butter and shortening and cut into dry ingredients until crumbly, using a pastry blender, mixer with a paddle attachment or a food processor. Mixture should still have small pieces of butter the size of a pea.
• Add cold water and blend into mixture to form a dough. Place dough ball in plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes, then bring to room temperature before use.
Note: Cold vodka can be substituted for the water for a crisp crust.
Note: 1 teaspoon vinegar can be added to the cold water for a tender crust.
Note: During the resting period, starch molecules in the flour are absorbing the liquid in the batter which causes them to swell and give the dough a thicker, more viscous consistency. Any gluten formed also becomes relaxed and easily reforms itself into the long protein chains which are the superstructure of the finished dough. Any air bubbles are also working their way out creating a smoother dough.
Note: Always chill dough a second time in pie pan after rolling out.
Note: To make a pre-baked pie shell that is filled, line chilled pie pan and dough with foil and add pie weights or dried beans. Bake 20 minutes at 425 degrees, remove foil and press down any raised areas. Brush with egg wash and bake an additional 45 minutes at 350 degrees.
Cool before filling. If using dried beans they can no longer be prepared so set them aside for your next pie shell.
Creamy Turkey Pot Pie
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 cup diced carrots
1 onion, diced
1 cup diced celery
1 cup diced potato
1 cup sliced mushrooms
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 tablespoon parsley
1 bay leaf
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cups chicken stock (reduced sodium)
¼ cup sherry
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp chicken demi-glace or Better Than Bouillon paste
4 cups cooked turkey, cut into 1/2" pieces
1/c cup cream
1 cup frozen peas
1 recipe double-crust pie dough
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 425 F degrees.
Sauté mushrooms in olive oil, remove and set aside.
Sauté onion, carrots, celery, and potato in olive oil until tender. Add garlic and cook one minute. Stir in flour and coat the vegetables. Stir in sherry, followed by stock and cream, continuing to stir until smooth. Add demi-glace, thyme, nutmeg, and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in mushrooms. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
While mixture is cooling roll out pie dough, and place in a pie pan. Add cooled filling. Place top crust over filling, pinch, and flute crusts together, cut air vents, and chill pie for 15 minutes.
Brush pie crust with egg wash and sprinkle with herbs. Bake at 425 degrees for 30 minutes. Cover with foil and continue to bake for 45-60 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes before serving.