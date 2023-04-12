Then Jesus turned, and seeing them following, said to them, “What do you seek?” They said to Him, “Rabbi” (which is to say, when translated, Teacher), “where are You staying?” He said to them, “Come and see.”They came and saw where He was staying, and remained with Him that day (now it was about the tenth hour).
- John 1:38-39
Andrew and John followed the Lord, not saying anything. Perhaps they were too afraid to talk to Him. But Jesus kindly opened the conversation by asking, “What do you seek?” It was an invitation to open their hearts to Him; to ask all the things they desired to know.
We seem to be born with a need to know. Researchers say children, on average, ask 107 questions in an hour. Does anyone who has a child doubt that? They can drive you to distraction, but they believe you are the one to have all the answers.
Many people discourage their curiosity, but it is what leads to creativity. It has brought inventions and discoveries to the world. Haven’t you always heard that curiosity is the mother of invention? There are countries whose top priority in education is to create curiosity. It sparks a desire to learn and that desire helps retain what they learn.
It is said that all geniuses are curious people. Curiosity leads to knowledge which causes more questions and more knowledge. Curiosity has led many people to creativity, discovery and invention. Think Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, George Washington Carver, Marie Curie.
We have many conveniences from curiosity as well; dishwashers, washing machines, automobiles. You could list discoveries and inventions for days. Humans take what God has created and they make beautiful, healing, useful things because curiosity sparks something in them.
Curiosity leads us to questions about our universe as well and God intends those questions to lead us to Him. In Psalm 19 we read, “The heavens proclaim the glory of God. The skies display his craftsmanship. Day after day they continue to speak; night after night they make him known. They speak without a sound or word; their voice is never heard. Yet their message has gone throughout the earth, and their words to all the world.”
After we are led to God, our need to know should not stop. As we learn about Him and His word, our curiosity should be aroused to know even more. We should research, meditate and ask the Holy Spirit to illuminate our minds to learn: what is the nature of God, what does He expect of me, what does He think and feel about me, what is my reaction to Him, what does this verse mean and how does that apply to me?
That kind of curiosity will lead us into a deeper, closer relationship with God.
We can go deeper still into the scriptures. We can research to learn how the people of the time and the author of the book we are reading were living and thinking. How did they interpret these words? Does it have a deeper meaning than we realized?
Never stop being curious. Never stop learning. And never stop learning more about and drawing nearer to your God.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com