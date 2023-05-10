...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
It’s been a beautiful cool spring in Edenton, a time to enjoy before the summer heat settles on the Sound.
Meals that take minutes to make enable us to take advantage of beautiful May days. Cooler weather also calls for pasta, but not with heavy sauces but with lighter and brighter flavors that are perfect for spring.
A quick meal is my Spring Vegetable and Shrimp Pasta. Since all of the components are cooked separately, but at the same time it really is a speedy dish. It’s important to have everything prepped and ready to go before you begin cooking because it does come together quickly.
The vegetables should all be diced the same size so that they all finish cooking at the same time. You can use any vegetables you prefer, rotisserie chicken rather than shrimp or no meat at all.
The cooking time is even quicker if it’s made with fresh pasta, but there are many good dry pastas such as De Cecco that work wonderfully. Even a gluten-free variety is fine.
This week I have included my recipe for Spring Vegetable Pasta.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Spring Vegetable Pasta with Shrimp
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
• 12 ounces linguine or other long pasta
• 2 cups heavy cream
• 1 lemon
• 3 garlic cloves, peeled and whole
• 12 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 1-1 ½ cups finely grated Parmesan, to taste
• 2 large shallots, minced
• Olive oil
• 1 cup asparagus cut into 1—inch pieces, woody parts discarded
• 1 cup each zucchini and yellow squash, large diced
• 1 cup peas, thawed if frozen or steamed if fresh
• 20 shrimp, peeled and deveined
• Freshly ground black pepper and salt to taste
• Fresh basil and parsley
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Prepare a sheet pan with foil. Toss the shallots, asparagus, zucchini, squash, and shrimp with oil, salt, and pepper on the prepared pan and roast for 8-10 minutes until cooked through.
• In a large saucepan heat cream over low heat. Add zest of one lemon and whole garlic, simmer.
• Meanwhile, cook pasta in another large pot of boiling heavily salted water, stirring occasionally, until al dente.
• Add parmesan to the sauce pan with cream, whisking often. Turn off heat and whisk in butter one tablespoon at a time until melted and sauce becomes creamy and emulsified.
• Add the pasta to the saucepan. Toss in the vegetables and shrimp. If sauce becomes too thick add small amounts of pasta cooking water as needed. Cream sauces tighten up very quickly as they cool, so it’s better to lean on the saucier side of things.) Stir in reserved lemon juice; season with more salt and pepper as needed. Divide pasta among bowls. Season with pepper, then top with additional parmesan and fresh basil and parsley.