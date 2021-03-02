My twin daughters are living at home while attending college. Adults technically, but that does not save their dates from the mandatory ritual of coming inside to meet the parents.
These new admirers and I usually share an East Tennessee heritage. They almost never get away without my identifying a solid human connection — besides my daughter — to link our worlds.
If the young man learns that his mother’s second cousin is a former classmate of mine, it’s enough to establish the “I know who you are” connection. It matters not that I have never so much as exchanged pleasantries with his distant relative. We are connected, and he is on notice.
When one of the girls brought home a young man who recently moved to the area from Louisiana, it presented a challenge to my dominant role in the ritual. All I knew was that he was from the New Orleans area.
Greater New Orleans happens to be the only area of Louisiana that I have visited. I’ve been there numerous times, but it’s a huge territory, and I have zero relatives there. I do have my best friend from childhood, Paul Lockhart, who moved to Johnson City from a New Orleans suburb when we were 11.
“What’s something ‘New Orleans’ that I can say to this guy to shake him up a little?” I asked Paul in a text. In other words, “Throw me somethin’, Mista!”
By the time Paul came back with ideas for putting a “gris-gris” on the dude, it was too late. He had walked in wearing a New Orleans Saints insignia on his chest.
The only time I have visited the New Orleans area with someone other than Paul and his large family was about eight years ago. We were living in Greenville, N.C., where I had recently completed a book project with my church friend and publisher, Chris Garcia.
Chris grew up in Covington, Louisiana, which has about 10,000 residents just north of New Orleans across Lake Pontchartrain. Chris invited me along for a short trip to his hometown that involved a reunion at his alma mater, Saint Paul’s School.
Behind the marvelous home of his brother Peter, I bunked in a neat guesthouse — a magazine-worthy space shaded by live oaks draped in Spanish moss.
During the wonderful meals and gatherings among Chris’s family, I felt right at home because they spoke and laughed with the same beautiful New Orleans lilt that I grew up with among the Lockharts.
For most of the day that Chris was attending his reunion, I was privileged to be entertained by Peter. He was the longtime district judge for the 22nd Judicial District Court in Covington until his death a year ago next month.
Peter showed me some of the historic sites around St. Tammany Parish. We had dinner at the historic home of one of his friends, who is on recordings announcing performances at the New Orleans Jazz Festival. Even the cocktails were historic, a mixture, called the Roffignac, conceived by a former New Orleans mayor.
Peter and I exchanged a few emails after that trip. I had no further contact with him, just fantastic memories.
“So where are you from around New Orleans?” I asked the young man, looking over my reading glasses.
“Covington,” he said.
“One of my favorite places down there,” I said with conviction. “Did you know Judge Peter Garcia?”
“I know of him, yes sir,” he said, with a look of surprise.
“He was a friend of mine. Love that family. Well, you kids have fun.”
Done. Connected. On notice.