“Get over there and spread that dirt out. You won’t go to bed till the whole sand pile is level,” my exasperated dad yelled at me.
We were getting the foundation right for our new house, and I was whining about being tired. I tended toward laziness as a kid, and this day had apparently filled my dad’s frustration to the brim. The foundation for the house was laid, and we were trying to get the ground level before building the floor. This day is my earliest memory of using a shovel.
I see a correlation between my first time digging and what most people feel when asked to go a little deeper within themselves. I have recently been noticing that most people have no personal thoughts to share.
Often times folks think that every single notion must be offered to the wolves on social media to devour our souls. Many of us refuse to wrestle with anything. Perhaps we’re afraid of the answers we would find or the feeling that others don’t like us very much.
Still, I think we all know that digging is essential in life. You only have one life to live, and trying to conquer the world with it is not nearly as significant as conquering yourself.
When was the last time you followed an emotion all the way back to origin? Do you wrestle with the implications of what is true or untrue in your heart? When was the last time you lashed out in anger and saw that you were truly afraid and that fear of rejection or abandonment or calamity goes back to a childhood moment? That memory may need to heal or perhaps be buried.
When I started thinking of digging deeper, I wanted to find out why we dig. I found only five reasons. These inferences may be a source of strength for you in your personal emotional and thought life, and so I offer them to you today.
We dig to unearth treasure. Within every one of us, there are hidden talents, abilities, skills, dreams and ideas. When was the last time you found something new about yourself? What if we began developing what was within each of us instead of criticizing or chasing down other’s gifts. There are plenty of truths within yourself to find.
The second reason is to lay firm foundations. For a bridge to be sturdy many feet in the air, someone must dig deep foundations. The deeper the foundation, the stronger winds it can take. Homes need firm foundations, and finding solid ground requires digging.
The third reason is to bury things. We don’t leave our dead on the surface of the living. No, we bury them. We place dead things in the ground. Or something we don’t want to be found. Are there things in your life you need to bury?
The fourth reason we dig is to find water. Who knew by burrowing, refreshing fountains spring up? Take some time to ask yourself some thought-provoking questions and see if you don’t find living waters deep down in your spirit. I guarantee time alone in silence and prayer will benefit you much more than the information you can grab online.
The last reason we dig is to plant. I ask you, what do you want to see in your future. If you are not sowing new seeds, you will never see a different harvest. You will continue to reap weeds and wonder why nothing significant has grown in your life. Plant a crop worth receiving.
Your future is worth it.
And, I mean this - You are worth it.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.