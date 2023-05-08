...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 2 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Tuesday to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
“Don’t torment me!” a man screamed at Jesus. It was clear that there was something wrong with the guy. He was living among the graves in a cemetery and was naked.
It didn’t take discernment to recognize there was something wrong. However, for Jesus to heal this man, he needed to know how to respond. The demons immediately informed Jesus that they knew who He was and were subject to whatever He demanded.
Luke relays this story after Jesus says that those who obey are my family. We see the story of Jesus rebuking the wind and waves, and they responded, and now we see even demons recognize His lordship.
Jesus is on earth offering us companionship and partnership in ruling the spiritual Kingdom, yet humans struggle to trust and obey. The demons recognize Jesus’ deity, authority and sovereignty, and humanity struggles to hand over lordship. The waves and wind listen without hesitation, but we analyze and doubt.
Jesus decides not to banish these perhaps six thousand demons into the abyss, but instead grants them placement in pigs. Pigs would have been reprehensible to any God-fearing Jew, yet, on the Gentile side of the Galilee, this wasn’t scandalous.
That is, until the entire herd runs headlong into the water and drowns to death. These pig herders lost money that day and were very unhappy.
Jesus saved this man’s life from the demons and restored his mind, family, livelihood, and dignity. Did the town thank Jesus? No, they asked Him to leave.
I often get asked why God lets bad things happen to good people. “If God is so good and loving, why would he allow horrific things to occur in America?” I’ve heard it many times.
I respond, “Why would Jesus help or save anyone when America has begged Him to leave?” We know Jesus couldn’t do great things in His hometown because they didn’t believe, so why would it be shocking to us that God will not intervene when a nation has told Him He’s not welcome?
Jesus is a gentleman. If rejected, He will leave.
Satan and his demons will offer anything as a substitution for Jesus. These offers are the spirit of the antichrist. Antichrist doesn’t simply mean against Christ. It means anything that wants to the place of Christ. The antichrist is another christ.
Jesus and the Holy Spirit is the spirit of truth, your advocate who wishes to empower, guide, comfort and point you toward God. The demonic realm counterfeits God’s blessings, twists every truth, lies and claws for control in your life, and sits as your accuser, hoping to distract and discourage you.
Satan wishes to possess or control you, and the Holy Spirit desires to empower you. You have a spirit. What do you allow to fill it?
Is it filled with human attachments? Is your spirit filled with rage, fear or the manipulation of others?
Are you oppressed spiritually by darkness? Or are you filled with the Holy Spirit?
If you receive Him daily, He can help you discern what other spirits wish to affect you, including your own. No one can separate their spirit from their soul except the Word of God and His Spirit.
So receive today, be filled with His Spirit, keep in step with Him, and be transformed by renewing your mind.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com