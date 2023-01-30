Doll.jpg

A Madame Alexander Doll peeks out of her box among Christmas ornaments stored in the attic.

 Contributed photo/Mark Rutledge

I ran across some old columns recently from the years when my daughters and my capacity for coming up with column ideas were similarly small.

The headlines on those installments from the early to mid-2000s revealed that three little girls were largely responsible for my continued employment.

Contact Mark Rutledge at mrutledge@reflector.com.