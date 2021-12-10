Downtown Edenton’s homes and shops are sprinkled with twinkling lights, greenery and merriment as the town prepares for its annual Candlelight Tour. Christmas carols fill the air and just the right touch of chill adds the perfect setting.
Several guests have commented that visiting our town and staying at the Inn is just like living in a Hallmark Christmas movie.
We all know it’s a little more work than those whimsical Christmas tales depict, and thanks to all the tireless volunteers and workers in our town the beauty of this magical season comes together each year. The many shops, historical sites and homeowners that open up their holiday finery for view spend hours decorating in preparation for all of the events in Edenton.
My friend, Clara Stage, has said that they can only ask a homeowner to be a part of the Candlelight Tour every few years because it’s like having a baby and as time passes you forget what it takes to create such a magical setting for visitors.
Many of the Candlelight Tour events involve Christmas sweets, and as we begin to gather together to celebrate the holidays with friends and family a special dessert can be the perfect ending to a meal. The old french classics like crème brûlée and soufflé are making a comeback as is fine dining after too long an era of fast, casual where filling your belly took precedence over savoring flavors and presentation.
The first record of the soufflé is the early 1700s French cookbook by chef Vincent de la Chappelle. A soufflé is basically a crème patisserie base with a meringue folded in to create an airy mixture. When it’s baked the lift can enthrall even a seasoned chef. And to spoon the hot, sweet foamy bite is ethereal when paired with a dollop of cold whipped cream or ice cream that melts to form a creamy sauce.
Timing is everything with this dessert. The final step of beating the egg whites cannot be done in advance and the dessert must be served immediately as its airy lift will begin to collapse in a matter of minutes. Once you’ve overcome the fear of the process and mastered the basic technique they come together quickly.
This week I have included my Gingerbread Soufflé recipe. It’s perfect for a special holiday treat.
Enjoy!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton.
Individual Gingerbread Soufflé
Serves 2-3
INGREDIENTS
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for ramekins, room temperature
• 2 tablespoons AP flour
• ½ cup whole milk
• 4 tablespoons granulated sugar for ramekins and egg whites
• ½ teaspoon cornstarch
• ¾ cup light brown sugar
• ½ tablespoon ground ginger
• ½ teaspoon nutmeg
• ½ teaspoon cinnamon
• Pinch cayenne pepper
• 1 tablespoon molasses
• ½ teaspoon vanilla
• 1 tablespoon fresh ginger
• Pinch salt
• Pinch cream of tartar
• 3 egg yolks, room temperature
• 5 egg whites, room temperature
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Generously butter three 6-8-ounce ramekins, and sprinkle with sugar, until the sugar has completely coated the butter, pouring off extra sugar. Place in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
• Combine the brown sugar and cornstarch. Whisk in egg yolks and vanilla, and set aside.
• For the base, melt the butter in a small saucepan and whisk in the flour to make a roux. Add the salt and whisk until smooth. Slowly whisk in the milk until smooth and bring to a simmer. Remove pan from heat and whisk in all of the spices and flavorings.
• Transfer mixture to a large mixing bowl and let cool. Vigorously whisk in vanilla, and egg yolk mixture, tempering the mixture slowly at first.
• Beat the egg whites by hand, or on medium speed using an electric mixer with a whisk attachment until frothy. Sprinkle in cream of tartar. Increase the speed to medium high and beat until soft peaks form. Gradually add 2 tablespoons of sugar and beat until stiff, glossy peaks form, but not dry.
• Add a dollop of the egg whites to the base mixture and fold in to incorporate. Gently add the remaining egg whites all at once and gently fold in with a rubber spatula until mixture has no streaks.
• Gently fill dishes evenly with the mixture. Trace a circle with your finger in the batter about ½-inch from the edge of each dish to help mixture rise evenly. Place the souffle dishes on a baking sheet and then into oven. Bake until mixture has fully risen, the outside is set, and the center just barely jiggles when the pan is moved, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, lightly dust with powdered sugar or whipped cream, and garnish with mint. Serve immediately.