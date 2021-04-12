Luke, the physician turned reporter, goes to as many eyewitnesses of Jesus to create an account that serves Gentile believers. He directs them toward Jesus’ mission to bring everyone into faith.
In the beginning, Luke draws out every poor soul and foreigner that is a part of the story. He talks of an old couple who didn’t have children until their old age. He engages the story of shepherds being at the birthplace. He focuses on the poor often.
In that day, the Jewish people considered any other people group as poor. No one else had access to God. Luke uses this to prove to all other people Jesus came for us, too.
When we get to chapter four, we see an encounter with Jesus reading scripture from Isaiah and stating to the people that what Isaiah prophesied was fulfilled in Himself.
“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor,” Jesus read. When they realize what he was implying, they tried to kill him. They attempted to throw him off a cliff. The point was made that Jesus was here to help everyone.
Jesus continues to show his incredible power through teaching, healing, calming seas, casting out demons, cleansing lepers and raising the dead. While Jesus is doing fantastic things up in Galilee, northern Israel, John the Baptist is in prison deep in the Judean desert. John was the forerunner for Christ. He was the one who knew his ministry must decrease so that Jesus’ could increase. He has undoubtedly decreased. The once powerhouse famous evangelist is suffering in chains at Herod’s house. John hears of Jesus’ great ministry but can’t see the connection to Messiahship. He wants to see Jesus lead, not simply serve.
John tells his disciples, “Go ask him if he’s the one or should we look for another.” You can hear the pain, doubt or confusion in the question.
Jesus is in Capernaum, a palm tree paradise. John is in prison. When the disciples ask Jesus the question, I picture Jesus sliding his sunglasses to the end of his nose and saying, “Watch this, and go tell John.” Blind eyes see, lame legs are walking, lepers are clean, and the poor hear the good news.
There it is again. The mission of Jesus is to include every one of us. But, the challenge? Jesus tells the disciples, “Tell John, blessed is he who isn’t offended by me.” Jesus slips his sunglasses back over his eyes and lays his head back.
When you find yourself in a different place than others, this is the time to trust your journey to God. God calls and informs you of your mission. He does not tell you how someone else ought to act. Jesus was fulfilling the mission He was on, but John could only see that He was in paradise.
What are you allowing to keep you from joy? What is stealing your peace? Are you allowing others’ decisions, lifestyles or comments to wreck your life?
Maybe, you need to refocus on your mission and realize that Jesus helps all kinds of different people with different callings. The only person you need to focus on is you. Even perfect Jesus offended people. “Blessed is he who is not offended by me.”
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.