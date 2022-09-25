...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
I was talking with a dear friend just today who was feeling extremely stressed and beat up by church members.
I reminded my friend that ministry could often be thankless work. There are certainly people in the church world who are quicker to tear others down, instead of attempting to build others up.
I offered my friend much encouragement and gave them a loving embrace. I hope my expression of care helped on some level.
You may be a Sunday School teacher, choir member, serve in your church or volunteer at a local ministry. You may be like my friend who is feeling beat up by the church world.
First, I am sorry that someone who calls themselves a Christian is treating you less than Christlike. The longer I serve in ministry, the more I understand what Jesus meant when He said that many would call Him Lord, but He would say, depart from Me; I never knew you (Matthew 7:21-23).
Second, I would like to encourage you. 1 Thessalonians 5:11 reminds the true, born-again believer to encourage others and build others up. It is my responsibility to encourage you, which is part of my God-given call and your God-given call.
Our heavenly Father encourages His children. God spoke through the prophet Isaiah and said that all who hope in Him would renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint (Isaiah 40:31).
So, when we strengthen others with our encouragement, we are mirroring our Father, Who is the greatest encourager.
The writer of Hebrews reminds the Christian to consider how to spur one another on toward love and good deeds encouraging one another (Hebrews 10:24-25). We must consider how to spur others on — the Scriptures command us to do this.
Think about the term ‘consider.’ When one considers, they think carefully about a thing before deciding.
Recently, I purchased a new truck. Well, before I signed any papers, I considered all my options. I did a lot of homework before I made any resolve toward a purchase. I even found a lender with better rates than my bank, which surprised me.
Pondering this from a spiritual aspect, the authentic Christian should ‘consider how’ to encourage others. In other words, we are to give thought and be purposeful when we encourage and build up others. The same care I put into purchasing a truck is the same care we are to put into our dealings with others.
I think about Jesus’ example. As Jesus gets ready to face the cross, Jesus is not out looking for pity; no, Jesus is encouraging the people closest to Him. Jesus said I am going to give you peace, My personal peace.
Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid (John 14:27). Jesus, when getting ready to face the most significant hurt and rejection anyone has ever met from religious people, what do we find Jesus doing — encouraging others.
Today, you may be feeling beat up by the church world. So-called Christians may be treating you every way but Christ-like. Please accept my encouragement to you. Take that encouragement and encourage others, building them up in the faith (1 Thessalonians 5:11).